For One Night Only, Open Stage Presents A Staged Reading Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK 

For 22 years, Open Stage, a professional theatre downtown, has produced an annual production of The Diary of Anne Frank. Nearly 30,000 students, educators, and patrons have experienced Open Stage's production over the years; the dramatized adaptation of Anne Frank's historic diary is one of Open Stage's most prized offerings each year, featuring Holocaust speakers and educational exhibits. This season, after two years of virtual and pre-recorded educational experiences, Open Stage brings the story back to the stage with a one-night-only staged reading on Thursday, March 17 at 8:00pm.

Set during one of history's most brutal atrocities, The Diary of Anne Frank is based on the actual diary of a young girl who comes of age while she and her family hide from the Nazis for more than to years in a tiny, overcrowded attic. During their confinement, Anne discovers herself as a beautiful, thoughtful, and extraordinary girl. And during the show, audiences will, too.

Anne's spirit and persistence have solidified her words throughout the trials of history. Open Stage is proud to commemorate Anne's story on stage. Anne's heart and hope shine brightly through her words, lifting up the story of her family and friends and their years hidden in "The Annex" and representing an important story amongst the millions of stories, told and untold, of those who lost their lives during the Holocaust.

"Anne wrote that in spite of everything she still believed that people are really good at heart. What a beautiful and crushing sentiment," Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. "The staff at Open Stage commits to telling Anne's important and tragic story year after year so we can be part of the goodness that will build a better world--a world where atrocities like those that Anne and 11 million other people faced can be eradicated. Our entire team--our cast and production team and staff--are dedicated to this project and her story. "

Starring Rayne Houser as Anne, this staged reading is directed by Robert Campbell and features Brian Schreffler (Otto Frank), Kelli Kauterman (Edith Frank), Maggie Haynes (Margot Frank), Fletcher Smith (Peter van Daan), Lisa Dickerson (Mrs. Van Daan), Ted Hanson (Mr. Van Daan), Preston Schreffler (Mr. Dussel), Elena Rossetto (Miep), and Matthew Golden (Kraler). Anthony Ariano, Jason Query, and Alexis Campbell round out the cast and Stacy Reck stage manages.

The Diary of Anne Frank runs at Open Stage on Thursday, March 17 at 8:00pm at Open Stage's intimate Capital BlueCross Main Stage, located at 25 North Court Street in downtown Harrisburg. For tickets, visit openstagehbg.com.