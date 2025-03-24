FOOTLOOSE: Youth Edition to Take The Stage At Cavod Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cavod Theatre will present Footloose: Youth Edition, the musical that dares you to kick off your Sunday shoes and dance!

When city teen Ren McCormack moves from Chicago to a small farming town, he expects some culture shock-but nothing prepares him for a town where dancing is outlawed! Up against the town's rigid laws and the preacher who enforces them, Ren refuses to back down. When the reverend's rebellious daughter takes an interest in him, tensions rise, and Ren finds himself in the fight of his life-not just for the right to dance, but for acceptance, love, and healing. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Bursting with high-energy choreography, unforgettable music, and a story that tugs at the heartstrings, Footloose:Youth Edition is a must-see show!

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

Friday, April 11th, 7pm, Saturday, April 12th, 2pm & 7pm, and Sunday, April 13th, 4pm. This production is directed by Sydney Hersch.

Cast includes: Isaac Baloche as Ren McCormack, Megan Petersheim as Ariel Moore, Josiah Henne as Shaw Moore, Catarina Sawyer as Vi Moore, Briana Remlinger as Rusty, Ashton Bruno as Willard Hewitt, Cora Glacken as Wendy Jo, Eve Kirchner as Urleen, Maurice Baloche as Chuck Cranston, Madi Ament as Ethel McCormack, Anabelle Hershey as Lulu/Cowgirl Jude, Isaiah Byers as Uncle Wes/Garvin, Cailynn Howe as Principal Clark, Jaxson Burton as Coach Dunbar, Meghan Miller as Elenor Dunbar, Riley Ament as Betty Blast, Wyatt Haines as Lyle / Marty, Mitchell Spangler as Travis, Emily Tavalare as Bickle, Madi Esh as Jeeter, Chloe Fry as Cowgirl Bonnie, Gabe Lapp as Cowboy Bob, Ruby Harris as Cowgirl Chet, Mercy Younts as Cowgirl Laura Jo, Cole Nesbitt as Cop, Kenzie Beaston as Dani, Lindsey Miller as Lindsay,

Ensemble includes: Madi Ament, Riley Ament, Maurice Baloche, Kenzie Beaston, Jaxson Burton, Isaiah Byers, Selah Byers, Madi Esh, Chloe Fry, Wyatt Haines, Ruby Harris, Anabelle Hershey, Cailynn Howe, Sierra Hurst, Gabe Lapp, Lindsey Miller, Meghan Miller, Cole Nesbitt, Maria Scott, Mitchell Spangler, Emily Tavalare, Mercy Younts.

Comments