DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces 2023 Live Tour To Stop In Hershey

The performance is on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Oct. 04, 2022  
Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"Dancing with the Stars" is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching January 6 at MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C., this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers, as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamor they see in the ballroom live, up-close and personal.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart and "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Alexis Warr, who now appears on "Dancing with the Stars."

From our dancer pros: "Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege - the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you've made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.dwtstour.com.


