Civil War Fall Ball to Be Held at Allison-Antrim Museum This Month

Participants are invited to dress in Civil War-era attire, contemporary formal attire, or relaxed contemporary attire.

Sep. 09, 2023

Franklin County Visitors Bureau and Allison-Antrim Museum are teaming up for a Civil War Fall Ball on Saturday, September 23, 7 PM to 9:30 PM, in the Bank Barn on the museum grounds at 365 South Ridge Avenue in Greencastle. The Civil War Fall Ball is a teaching ball with instruction by the Victorian Dance Ensemble, which is the performing troupe of the Civil War Dance Foundation. Even non-dancers can enjoy this event. The Victorian Dance Ensemble demonstrates the dance, breaks down the steps, and everyone at the ball tries out the steps before trying the dance to music. The dancers of the Ensemble mix in with other attendees to make it easy to help new dancers learn 19th century dancing. It is a relaxing evening, suitable for beginning and experienced dancers.

Participants are invited to dress in Civil War-era attire, contemporary formal attire, or relaxed contemporary attire. The important thing is to kick up your heels and have a good time. The ball is open to children ten and older and adults. Ball tickets are $15 for one dancer or $25 for two. The public can register online at the link below. All admission fees support Allison-Antrim Museum.

Dancing was an important part of socialization in the 19th century. It transcended many boundaries—Yankee and Rebel, rich and poor, old and young. Just as in the 19th century, it is a chance to socialize and have a relaxing evening with old friends and new.

For more information about the Civil War Fall Ball, contact 866.646.8060 or 717.552.2977. To learn more about Franklin County and upcoming events, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com.




