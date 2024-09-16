Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Hershey in 2025 With OVO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Hershey, Pennsylvania with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. The show will play the Giant Center from March 20-23, 2025.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects' home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It's love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye-and the feeling is mutual.

The name OVO means "egg" in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show.

OVO will perform in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the Giant Center from March 20-23, 2025.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 7PM

Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7PM

Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 3PM and 7PM

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 1PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Cirque Club pre-sale starts today; it's free and easy to join at cirquedusoleil.com/club-cirque. General public on-sale begins on September 23, 2024. Tickets for OVO are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

