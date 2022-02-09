Celebrate St. Paddy's Day At The Barrel House

The Barrel House and Patriot Federal Credit Union are proud to present the 1st Annual St. Paddy's Day Soiree on March 12, 2022 at the Barrel House, 39 N. 3rd Street, Chambersburg PA, from 7-10pm. (doors open at 6:30pm). Tickets are $20 each and benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music.

This fun-filled evening includes entertainment, commemorative event t-shirt, soft drinks and water, Sweet Rollers soft pretzel bites and one complimentary beer. A "no-beer" ticket option is available.

Traditional Irish fare expertly prepared by Chameleon 1648 Culinary Services will be available for purchase. Full bar service by TBC Brewing Company. Music by the premier local Celtic band, Across the Pond.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://cvsmusic.org/event/st-patricks-celebration-at-the-barrel-house/ or at the door.