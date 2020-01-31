CHAPTER TWO Comes to Act II Playhouse

Can you find your soulmate more than once? Loosely based on his three-week courtship of actress Marsha Mason, Neil Simon created George and Jennie - a couple each recovering from lost love. The pressure is on from George's brother, who wants him "back out there", and Jennie's best friend who still believes in passion. The whirlwind romance becomes a marriage and the pair needs to decide if they truly believe in second chances.

"Act II Playhouse has a long tradition of producing Neil Simon's work", said Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite, "and I'm thrilled that audiences always find themselves in his stories and characters." He added, "This play is deeper than you'd expect but at the same time romantic, and about his relationship with Marsha Mason - the 'Goodbye Girl' herself!"

Tony Braithwaite stars in "Chapter Two". He added, "I have played Simon leads in a dozen professional productions, and was first directed by Tom Teti, who is now directing our production. I've loved these roles and am excited to bring 'George' to our stage."

"Chapter Two" runs for 30 performances at the intimate Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA with previews starting March 24 and opening night March 27. As a result of high volume subscription sales the run is extended through April 26. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at act2.org, or by calling the Act II Box Office at 215.654.0200, or in-person at the Act II Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. Student tickets are $15.

Tony Braithwaite plays 'George'. Braithwaite is in his eighth year at Act II Playhouse as Artistic Director, and most recently appeared in the sold-out Act II run of the comedy cabaret "Together Again for the First Time". Michael Basile plays 'Leo' and returns to Act II where he was last seen in "Rounding Third". Jessica Bedford plays 'Jennie' and returns to Act II following "Collected Stories", which she directed. Megan McDermott plays 'Faye' and the role marks McDermott's return to Act II where she was last seen as 'Mandy' in "Time Stands Still".

Tom Teti is directing. Liz Atkinson is the Sound Designer, Seana Benz is the Costume Designer, Parris Bradley is the Set Designer, and James Leitner is the Lighting Designer.

Act II Playhouse is committed to creating and producing new, classic, and contemporary plays and musicals that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and actors into dynamic interaction. Act II is committed to theatrical work that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998 and in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Artistic Director in the Company's history. The Company has received 39 Barrymore nominations and six Barrymore Awards, two in 2010 for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (Tony Braithwaite & Jim Stanek in The Story of Life) and the Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play, Bruce Graham's Any Given Monday (a co-production with Theatre Exile). Act II also received the 2006 Charlotte Cushman Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play (Susan Riley Stevens in Bad Dates), the 2005 Best Actor in a Musical Award (Tony Braithwaite in The Big Bang), the 2004 Outstanding Lighting Design Award (James Leitner, Mary's Wedding), and the 2003 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play Award (Kraig Swartz in Fully Committed, a co-production with Philadelphia Theatre Company).





