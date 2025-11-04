Brit Floyd To Return To GIANT Center In Hershey In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brit Floyd will return to GIANT Center on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. as part of their upcoming “The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond” tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Launching Feb. 9, the 2026 tour celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history: Pink Floyd's “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

With a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound and spectacle of the legendary band, audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd's vast discography, including tracks from “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and many more.