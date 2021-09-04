BWW Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest premiered at St. James's Theatre in 1895. This first run of the show was cut short by the imprisonment of Wilde. Later that same year, the show opened at the Empire Theatre on Broadway as well as in Australia. While the play lightly touches on themes of class, it did not address social and political issues as did many shows at that time. The Importance of Being Earnest, due to its witty dialogue and fast-paced comedy, has withstood the passage of time, resulting in multiple revivals and adaptations. Audiences can catch The Importance of Being Earnest at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (LTM) through September 19th.

The production team at LTM rises to the challenge of this three-act show beautifully. Under the direction of Patrice P. Whitson and the stage management of Stephanie Trdenic, the stage at LTM is transformed into a London townhouse and an English country estate. The set, designed by Whitson, constructed by Rick Ansel, and painted by Heather Jannetta, with props by Whitson, Trdenic, and Meredith Hensel, is lovely and makes good use of the small stage. The stage crew deserves a round of applause for smooth and quick set changes between the acts.

One of the most eye-catching elements of this production are the costumes by Jessica Steele and Meredith Hensel. The addition of little touches of steampunk-clocks, gears, leather, and goggles-on the costumes is absolutely delightful. The only thing more entrancing than the costumes is the acting itself. The cast as a whole has wonderful chemistry on stage and approaches the fast-paced dialogue with energy and agility.

A.J. Rhoads and Kristen Borgersen are adorable as Rev. Canon Chasuble and Miss Prism. Rhoads infuses the Reverend with gravitas appropriate for his profession and nervousness when in the vicinity of Miss Prism (whom he not-so-secretly likes). Miss Prism's confession at the end of the show-a rather lengthy story-comes to life in Borgersen's hands. Her facial expressions and movement across the stage draw the audience into the story as she puts the puzzle pieces of Jack's life together.

Peter Frengel takes on the dual roles of Lane and Merriman, who work for Algernon and Jack, respectively. Frengel's Lane has a dry sense of humor, and he delivers his lines with a droll expression that makes them even funnier. He transforms not only his look but also his vocal register and tone for the role of Merriman, who has a sunnier disposition than Lane.

Anthony Geraci, Graham Woods, Martha Traverse, Mary Geraci, and Gretchen Ray round out the cast as Algernon Moncrieff, John Worthing (Jack), Lady Bracknell, Gwendolen Fairfax, and Cecily Cardew. These actors are superb in their roles and interact so well on stage that it is easy to get lost in the world that they create. Anthony Geraci and Woods are hilarious as Algy and Jack, with terrific comedic timing. Their facial expressions tell the story as much as their vocal delivery, creating scenes that are fun to watch and draw frequent laughter from the audience.

Ray and Mary Geraci take on the roles of Cecily and Gwendolen. The characters are very different, and Ray and Geraci bring out those differences, portraying Cecily as a young country girl-seemingly naïve, but only seemingly-and Gwendolen as a highly intelligent, worldly city woman. The scene in which they think they are rivals for the same man is filled with biting wit delivered with clenched jaws and fake smiles and made even funnier by their very visceral reactions when they realize that they have been duped and they decide to join forces against the men.

Aunt Augusta Bracknell is one of the most complex characters in the play. She is a commanding, upright woman with strict ideas about social status but a clear love for her family. Traverse is delightful in this role. Her stage presence and the way she moves about the stage makes it clear that Aunt Augusta is a force to be reckoned with. Her portrayal of Aunt Augusta is reminiscent of traditional British comedy shows like "Are You Being Served" and her interactions with the rest of the characters is hilarious.

For those looking for a laugh, The Importance of Being Earnest at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg is just the ticket! Visit www.ltmpa.com for tickets and information on upcoming shows.