BWW Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at EPAC

Don't let the name fool ya. EPAC's production of Something Rotten is totally fresh. In fact, it is their best show post-pandemic, by far. (Any show that rhymes "penis" and "genius" in it's first ten minutes is gonna crack you up!) The hilarious blend of Shakespeare and show tunes is a love letter to the theater. Even if you don't know Annie Oakley from Little Orphan Annie, you will still love this show. However, the dozens of musical theater Easter eggs referenced are a great treat for the Broadway buffs in the audience.

Asher Johnson and Nick Smith star as the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel. These guys are down on their luck, Renaissance playwrights desperate for a hit. Nick is jealous of the rock star status given to their contemporary, William Shakespeare (Jordan Ross Weinhold). He hopes to beat the Bard at his own game, by creating the world's first musical.

Johnson and Smith are great together. There is some great chemistry in their performance, and they play off of each other very well. Ross Weinhold plays Shakespeare with great cockiness and arrogance. He comes across as the Elizabethan version of Mick Jagger.

Few shows are lucky to have one or two great tunes, fewer still have a bona fide showstopper. Something Rotten is blessed with three....God, I Hate Shakespeare, Will Power, and A Musical.

The last one, lead by quirky Brian Viera pulls out all the stops. Chorus lines, glittering lights, and tap solos make it a number that simultaneously celebrates and satirizes the conventions of musical theater. Mel Brooks would be proud!

Other stand outs for this show include Stacia Rennel Smith as Nick's supportive, yet independent wife, and John Kleimo as the Bottom Brother's Semitic pal, Shylock.

Director, Ed Fernandez, choreographers, Kristin Pontz & Danny Adbius, and a top-notch ensemble must all be credited for the show's explosive energy and break-neck pacing. Red Bull should be a sponsor.

Something Rotten is a frenetic celebration of the history of live theater. One which is especially welcomed right now, as venues get back on their feet. Tickets and more info can be found at the website.