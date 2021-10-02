BWW Review: NEVERMORE at Gretna Theatre

The mysterious, supernatural, and dramatic energy that characterizes the work of Edgar Allen Poe was superbly captured in Gretna Theatre's production of Nevermore. Six popular stories, adapted into powerful monologues and performed in a unique outdoor environment, captivated and haunted theatre goers.

Nevermore: The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe is based on the famous stories The Tell Tale Heart, Fall of the House of Usher, The Black Cat, A Predicament, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Raven. Utilizing the unique chautauqua artist community setting, beautifully made and designed costumes, and clever lighting, director Alanna Smith created a chilling yet charming atmosphere.

As audience members wander through the mountain setting, accompanied by classic guitar and the sounds of wildlife in the trees, they periodically stumble upon an impassioned and delightful tale of deception, revenge, and the occational murder. Dressed in period costumes thoughtfully connected to the characters story (designed by Char Wilson) and lit by only flood lights from the grounds below, this performance became a showcase for the actor's talent and the director's creativity.

With so many outstanding performances, it is impossible to highlight any single individual. A Poe favorite, The Tell Tale Heart was performed with such a unique interpretation of an ever so slightly insane character. The physical comedy and disturbing performance by Will Connell was impressive, hysterical, and hinted at a possible deep-seated psychological condition. The charm and charisma brought to the role of Psyche by Bryanna Pye made it hard to look away. Her inviting tone, mysterious character, and slither across the porch, was impossible to resist. Perhaps the most well known story, adding an extra element of challenge to the actor, The Raven was staged on the front porch of a neighboring home. Brayden Krikke's Tristan was delivered with all the polish of a Shakespearean actor. Aided by wonderful costuming and light, Krikke's performance was one of immense power. A unique monologue included the beautiful voice and guitar of singer-songwriter Ian Wallace in his portrayal of Roderick. One of the best costumes, lighting, acting, and directing collaborations was in the portrayal of Annabel by Grace Atherholt. The Slightly tipsy, slightly crazy character in a red velvet dress and white lace mask drew the audience into her nightmare as she drew closer to the flood lights. With simple and subtle touches from director Smith, this monologue had some wonderful, powerful, and creepy moments. Having been warned not to miss Jenny Piersol's performance of Evangeline, the last of the six performances was most memorable. The remarkably talented Piersol, stood face-to-face with her audience telling a tale so dark and disturbing and yet her delivery made one chuckle in morbid delight and twisted joy. It was a weird and wonderful interpretation with songs and props to increase the air of shock and psychosis.

Nevermore is a must see. Hurry to get tickets as the run is ending soon. For more information about this and other events at Gretna Theatre visit: gretnatheatre.org