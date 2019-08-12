BWW Interview: Cassie Smith of MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Gettysburg Community Theatre

One of the most impactful theatre experiences I've had in the last year was seeing the Gettysburg Community Theatre Penguin Project's production of The Wizard of Oz. I have been looking forward to their next production, and it is finally upon us. Between the teamwork displayed by the actors, the passion they put into their acting and singing, and the support of the audience, it is a magical time. Starting on August 16th, GCT's Penguin Project will be bringing Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, Jr. to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover. Madagascar is based on the 2005 animated DreamWorks film. It features a group of lovable animals at the Central Park Zoo. Marty the zebra longs for adventure, and boy does he get one-along with his friends Alex, Melman, and Gloria, they end up in Madagascar. Join Marty, his friends, some crazy penguins, and a pack of lemurs for the adventure of a lifetime this weekend only! Young teen performer Cassie Smith took a few moments to share her experience with Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, Jr. with us.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Smith: I am 13-years-old, and I like to swim, sing, and dance. I also like to ride roller coasters and listen to CDs.

BWW: What do you love most about theatre?

Smith: I like to be the character and act like the character.

BWW: Tell us about your character in Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, Jr.

Smith: I am Lee the Lemur and he likes to say things to King Julien.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show?

Smith: "I Like to Move It, Move It."

BWW: What do you like most about being part of the Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre?

Smith: I like to make friends, and they help with the lines if you forget. I also like getting to know my mentor.

BWW: What was the most fun part of this show for you?

Smith: I like being a character and being on stage.

BWW: Who is your favorite character in the show?

Smith: King Julien

BWW: What is your favorite animal at the zoo?

Smith: I like zebras.

BWW: In the show, Marty wants to explore. If you could explore a new place, where would you want to go?

Smith: Antarctica

Get your tickets for this heartwarming show performed by youth with special needs and their peer mentors. Visit www.theeich.org to get your tickets today!





