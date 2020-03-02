Artist Francis Donnelly Wolf Presents STRETCHING VISIONS In Majestic Theater Art Gallery

"Stretching Visions," an exhibit of paintings by Frances Donnelly Wolf, First Lady of Pennsylvania, is on display daily at the Majestic Theater's art gallery March 4 through the end of May. A public reception with the artist will be held Sunday, March 8, 5 - 6:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

Frances' work is both representational and abstract. Taking her cue from the written word, through phrases and segments from poetry and prose, Frances describes, "I collect what appeals to me upon a first read. I collect what makes me catch my breath. In contrast to the poet or essayist who recasts and describes an image through the metaphor or words, mine is a qualified reverse emphasis. Rather than describe an image, one already created by another visual artist or of nature's own, into word form, I transcribe my response to, and understanding of, a set of words into an image of my own making."

"Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater is honored to host a painting exhibit by Frances Wolf," said Jeffrey Gabel, the theater's founding executive director. "As vice chair of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, I have had the opportunity to meet Mrs. Wolf several times at the Governor's Arts Awards, and the Poetry Out Loud state championships. I was thrilled when she accepted our exhibition invitation because she's a highly regarded fine artist who only exhibits infrequently."

Frances was born in Brooklyn and was raised in Iran, Germany, France, Pakistan and England. She graduated from SOAS of London University with a degree in South Asian history, then worked as a market researcher in Boston before moving to York, where she became a regional planner. She earned a second bachelor's degree in studio art and history of art from Franklin and Marshall College, and a masters in history of art from Bryn Mawr College.

Frances has exhibited her work throughout Pennsylvania, including at the Lancaster Museum of Art, the State Museum of Pennsylvania, and the Artists House Gallery and Stanek Gallery, both of Philadelphia.

The exhibit is open to the public daily during regular box office hours, Monday through Saturday, 12 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m. Admission is free. The Majestic Theater is located at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You