Applications Open For Fifth Annual Hammerstein International Youth Solo Contest 

Registration has begun for The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center's (OHMTEC) fifth annual Hammerstein International Youth Solo Contest. The contest is open to vocalists ages 6-18 of all nationalities and centers on celebrating the lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II.

Winners will receive a cash prize, a voice lesson with a Broadway teaching artist, and an opportunity to perform their winning song at the Hammerstein Museum gala on October 19 in Doylestown, PA. The first four years of the contest attracted nearly 700 performers representing 5 continents and 28 states.

The contest serves the very important job of educating young musical theatre enthusiasts about the tremendous influence Oscar Hammerstein II had on the development of the modern Broadway musical as we know it. The contest also raises international awareness of the nonprofit's mission to create a museum and theatre education center on the grounds of Oscar Hammerstein's home in Doylestown. The nonprofit purchased the Highland Farm property in December 2023 and has begun curating the museum on the site.

Oscar and his wife, Dorothy, lived with their family at Highland Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania for the last 20 years of his life. This is the place where he forged his legendary partnership with Richard Rodgers and that inspired many of their greatest musical works, including The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Oklahoma! and South Pacific. It is also the place where Hammerstein mentored a young Stephen Sondheim.

Hammerstein's role as a mentor and humanitarian will play a large role in the forthcoming theatre education center. Plans include a youth theater company; classes in theater, dance, and music production; mentorship programs for young adults and emerging professionals; school programming; writer's retreats; and outreach programs for all ages, both in-person and virtual. Consistent with the nonprofit's goal to provide learning opportunities for all, programming fees will be on a sliding scale, and no one will be turned away.

The solo contest is open to singers from across the globe in four categories – Elementary School, Middle School, High School and a local division for residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The first round of finalists will be determined by local musicians, performers, and music educators who have volunteered their time and expertise to adjudicate the contest. Finalists will be announced on August 4th. The final round will be judged by professionals in the industry with connections to Broadway and expertise in the golden-age musical. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category. First-place winners will receive a cash prize, have the opportunity to perform their song at the Hammerstein Museum gala, and a one-on-one coaching session with a Broadway Professional Teaching Artist.

All proceeds from the contest will benefit The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center. Contest registration will remain open through July 18, 2025. A complete list of Rules and Regulations and a registration link can be found on the OHMTEC website. Winners will be announced via a Facebook Live broadcast from Oscar Hammerstein's home on September 12, 2025 at 8pm. For more information on the contest visit https://www.hammersteinmuseum.org/25-solo-contest or email chutton.ohmtec@gmail.com.

