Agatha Christie's ALIBI Comes to Bristol Riverside Theatre

Bristol Riverside Theatre will present Alibi, a sharp and stylish adaptation of legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. The show begins previews May 27 at Bristol Riverside Theatre, with Opening Night on May 29. This suspenseful and witty production runs through June 15 and promises audiences excitement and plenty of laughs as they join one of Christie’s most iconic characters—Detective Hercule Poirot—on a twisty trail of secrets and murder. BRT’S Co-producing Director, Ken Kaissar, takes the helm on this new production of the murder mystery classic, adapted by Amy Kaissar, BRT’s other Co-producing Director.

The brilliant Belgian sleuth is played by Philadelphia favorite, Benjamin Lloyd, joined by a standout cast of more than 20 principal actors and local community members, coming together for a rare and exciting collaboration—BRT’s first community-integrated production since The Christians in 2019.

“We love having the enthusiasm of community members on our stage,” said director Ken Kaissar. “Our regulars work on plays every day, but it’s a unique experience for community members, and they get to see firsthand what goes into every production. They definitely come out of it having a deeper appreciation of and connection with live theatre.”

Set in a seemingly quiet English village, Alibi begins as Poirot settles into retirement hoping for peace and quiet. But when his neighbor Sir Roger Ackroyd (Johnny Fernandez) is murdered under suspicious circumstances, Poirot is drawn back into action. With secrets, blackmail, and betrayal around every corner, every character becomes a suspect—and any detail could be the clue that cracks the case.

Alibi is named for a 1928 by Michael Morton adaptation of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, a novel by the British crime writer, Christie. This new version features an all-star cast, who are beloved by audiences from past BRT shows including Miche Braden (Chicken & Biscuits), Lea DiMarchi (Venus in Fur), Scott Langdon (Big: The Musical), Benjamin Lloyd (A Christmas Story, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Gypsy, Up), Danny Vaccaro (Time Stands Still, Man of La Mancha, Rumors, Lost in Yonkers, Tuesdays with Morrie and Little Shop of Horrors), and Carl Wallnau (Clue, The Sunshine Boys, Triumph of Love, Witness for the Prosecution, What You Will).



Alibi also features newcomers to the BRT stage including stage and television actors Johnny Fernandez, Beethovan Oden, and Marcus Troy and New York-based actors Peter Kendall, Jasmine Pierce and Jackie Schram.

Performing alongside the principal cast are community cast members Richard Adamczyk, David Cashell, Miranda Cruz, Cynthia Delorenzo, Will Galbreath, Carmen Harris, Frank Haynes, Ziatin Ivanov, Keith Johnson, Cindy Kahmar, Dara Leshine, Margo Malcom, Jamie Margraff, Ronald E. Pae, Terry Scullion, Lyn Yetto, Jane Zakrzewski, along with youth performers Molly Balcer, Spencer Diopolo, Sarah Feily, Marabella Galanti, Annalise Geist, Zata Jackson, and Luke VanBuskirk. The community cast was selected from over 75 auditioners ranging in age from under 10 to over 80.

The Creative Team features Associate Director Teayra Bowden, Set Designer Shawn Lewis, Lighting Designer Conor Mulligan, Costume Designer Linda Bee Stockton, and Sound Designer Ryk Lewis.

