ABBA Mania Returns to the State Theatre in February

ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. Since its formation in 1999, ABBA Mania has been delighting audiences of all ages on both sides of the Atlantic. The original tribute show from London's West End celebrates the music and style of ABBA and brings the celebration back to the State Theatre on Friday, February 7th.

Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 69 WFMZ-TV, Strahman Valves, 790 WAEB and Chocodiem.

Featuring a special concert presentation, ABBA Mania is a modern day phenomenon delivering a respectful and exhilarating recreation of ABBA's last live concert featuring seven performers and musicians. ABBA Mania revives special memories of when ABBA ruled the airwaves as their songs are timeless and will last forever.

ABBA Mania has won the coveted Germany's Best Musical Award. The show has toured internationally in regions as far as North and South America as well as the majority of Europe making it the world's most successful touring ABBA Show. Their annual August concert in Berlin routinely attracts over 20,000 people.

You don't have to be a Dancing Queen or a Super Trouper to enjoy the performance but if you are, you won't want to miss it! Join in and enjoy your favorite songs such as "Mamma Mia", "Voulez Vous", "Dancing Queen", "Winner Takes It All", "Super Trouper" and so much more!

abbamania.com





