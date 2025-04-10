A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to ActorsNET Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ActorsNET is inviting audiences to experience a fresh perspective on Henrik Ibsen's seminal work with their upcoming production of "A Doll's House." Adapted by Maryalice and Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, this reimagining sets the classic drama in Philadelphia during the 1960s, offering a contemporary lens through which to explore timeless themes. The production runs from May 2 to May 18, 2025, at the Heritage Center in Morrisville, PA.

"A Doll's House" tells the story of Nora Helmer (Cat Milone), who appears to have it all: a comfortable suburban home, a successful husband, and adorable children. But beneath the surface of this seemingly perfect 1960s life lies a secret that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world. As the truth unravels, Nora is forced to confront the limitations placed upon her as a woman and make a radical choice that will change her life forever. This modern adaptation of "A Doll’s House" resonates with the same power as the original, exploring themes of self-discovery and the courage to break free, now set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving social landscape.

By setting "A Doll's House" in the 1960s, a period marked by social upheaval and the burgeoning second-wave feminist movement," director Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski explains, "this adaptation provides a unique lens through which to explore Ibsen's timeless themes of societal constraint and personal liberation. The clash between traditional expectations and the rising desire for autonomy amplifies Nora's struggle, making her journey of self-discovery both intimately familiar and profoundly insightful. Our adaptation illuminates the ongoing relevance of Ibsen's work, showcasing how the pursuit of individual freedom and equality remains a vital conversation."

This “mid-century modernization” of the groundbreaking classic is directed by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, produced by Hayley Rubins-Topoleski and Em Ricciardi, and stage managed by Karolina Matyka. The talented cast features Cat Milone as Nora Helmer, Alair Diremigio as Torvald “Tory” Helmer, Carlos Gonzalez-Najera as Dr. Rank, Charlotte Kirkby as Christine Linde, Aaron Mackey as Niles Krogstad, Lorie Baldwin as Anne, and Karolina Matyka as Helen.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, PA – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Doors open half an hour before show time. There will be an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday, May 10th in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance.

NEW THIS SEASON: The 8:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, May 10th is a special “Pay What You Can” night with tickets as low as $7.00 as part of ActorsNET’s goal to make exceptional, live & local theatre accessible to everyone!

