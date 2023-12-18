2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Fulton Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

Jeffrey Coon - FULTON HOLIDAY CABARET - Fulton Theatre 9%

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS - The Belvedere Inn 6%

TJ Creedon - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 5%

Beth Darowish - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Maya Burdick - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Carl Bomberger - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Ryan Boyles - THAT GUY - Keytone Theatrix 3%

Jeffrey Coon - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 3%

Andrew Williams - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Stacia Smith - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Reji Woods - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 3%

Sean Young - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

YPOC - THE ROOTS - Riverfront Park 3%

Olivia Bartal - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Kristen Brewer - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Randall Frizado - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 2%

Cassandra and Jacob Cummings - SERVANT STAGE CABARET - Servant Stage Company 2%

Reji Woods - SERVANT STAGE CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Alexis Campbell - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 2%

Dustin LeBlanc - IT'S ME - West Shore Theatre 2%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Angela Ingersoll - GET HAPPY - Gretna Theatre 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - PELT ROOM PEEPSHOW - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 1%

Ray Hilton - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 14%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 6%

Brandon Alexander Shawl - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Kayla Hall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Courtney Burkholder - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Devin Reedy - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Kat Shondeck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

Meghan McClain - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Gracie Wellmon - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Nicole Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Alexandria Fazzolari - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Sarah Logsdon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Kelly Strange - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mark Martino - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

Cody Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

A Kikora Franklin - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%

Courtney Burkholder - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 1%

Lauren Kutz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Rebecca Gentry - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 1%

Faith Sheller - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 17%

Lionella Feeney - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Joy Mertz - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 5%

Ashley Druckenmiller - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 5%

Elizabeth Drinks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Jane stein - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

Ellie Whalen - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Kevin Jacob Koski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fulton Theatre 3%

Missy Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 2%

Paul Foltz - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Anthony Lascoskie - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Kate Willman and Stacey Burdick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Paul Foltz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mandi Hurley - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Beth dunkleberger - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Annelise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Jessica Steele - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

John Paul White - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Maddie Simpson - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Victoria Layser - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 1%

Paul Foltz - ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 1%

Linda Bechtel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Amanda Richardson - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

E. Faye Butler - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 8%

Dean Sobon - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Edward R. Fernandez - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 5%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Steve Aguirre - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Ryan Brosious - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 3%

Travis Horton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Bobby Zaccano - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

Seth Sponhouse - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 2%

AimeeBeth Davis - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Charles Troxel - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Ashley Byerts - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Kristi Ondo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Ford Haeuser - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Eric Pope - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Andrew Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Jeannette Deangelo - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Ryan Boyles - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Marc Robin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 14%

Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 11%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

AimeeBeth Davis - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 5%

Tara Deljanovan - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 5%

Robert Chechia - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Marie Fox - CLUE - Community Theatre League 4%

Rachel Luann Strayer - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Jeffrey Coon - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 3%

Gene Hole - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Vicki Schneider and Crystal Ganong - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 2%

Jeremiah Miller - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 2%

Ashley Byerts & RJ Lesch - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Reji Woods - RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Jack Hartman - ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Eric Pope - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Sam Osheroff - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%

Greg Koslosky - MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Jeff Luttermoser - LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Kevin Earley - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 1%

Chad Alan-Carr - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

9 TO 5 - 1st Street Players 2%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 2%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 12%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 9%

Phil Haney - CABARET - Community Theatre League 7%

Josh Murray - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 6%

Chance Reecher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Dylan Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Adam Boyer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Noah Johnson - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Abby and Matt Spencer - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Matt Mitra - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Nik Pappas - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Tim Moser - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Philip B. Richard II - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Colin Reibel - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

Melissa Edwards - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

David Heguy - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Chris McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Tristan Stasiulis - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 1%

Steven Armstrong - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Millersville's All Campus Musical Organization 1%

Brydon Liddle - CHICAGO - Barebones Theater Ensemble 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Mat Levine - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 4%

Christianne Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 4%

Seth Shields - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Matt Topping - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Walter Bobby McCoy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 3%

Ben McNaboe - TITANIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Jimmy Damore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

JP Meyer - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Brandon Bitner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Ben McNaboe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Pete Bourey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Ben McNaboe - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Scott Williams - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Kim Hostetter - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Pat McNamee - RUBY - Chambersburg community theatre 2%

Ben McNaboe - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

Nick Werner - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 2%

Charles Troxel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Yocum Institute For Arts Education 2%

Scott Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Ellen Carnahan - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

CARRIE - Millersville University Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

CABARET - Community Theatre League 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

GREASE - Fulton Theatre 1%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 30%

NEVERMORE - Gretna Theatre 9%

PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 8%

ANNE BOLEYN: BITCH, WITCH, TEMPTRESS, FEMINIST - Pharmacy Theatre 7%

GIRL GROUP GREATS - Prima Theatre 7%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 7%

I DON’T SPEAK SPANISH - Gamut 6%

FRIEND OF DOROTHY - Pharmacy Theatre 5%

PRINCESS RESCUERS - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 4%

HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - Gamut 4%

ORCHID BY PAUL HOOD - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

CHARLIE/NICK/CHARLEY/NIK - HACC Theatre 2%

ELIZALPHABET - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

VOICES OF THE EIGTH - Gamut 2%

COSMIC TRASH - Gamut 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Juanita Renay Gray - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Jayden Dominique - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Anya Ditzler - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 4%

Ashley Calderon - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Cadence Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Spencer Millay - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Kevin Earley - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Setzler - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Matt Setzer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Sarah Pugh - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Maia Cenimo - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Tevis Bryant - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Chris Dailey - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Marisa Sponhouse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 1%

Rogan Mackenzie - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Ashton Ulmer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Mark Lenig - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Elizabeth Fry - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Beth Darowish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Jennifer Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Laney Dixon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Kate Morgan - THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 1%

Cienna Kamanda - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Zach Haines - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

Victor Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 11%

Gabrielle Sheller - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Donnie Mapes - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 2%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Tim Hippensteel - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 2%

Aaron Trusky - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Curt Dale Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 2%

Jonah McDonald - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Jeffrey Coon - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 1%

Nathaniel Hawley - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Kristie Ohlinger - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Chuck Ragsdale - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Kate Shaw - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Dustin Schneider - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Chanelle Green - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Billy Martel - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Philip Vonada - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Gene Hole - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Andrew Confair - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 1%

Cathi Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%

Nick Smith - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Annie Hart - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Jillian Dugan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Micro Theatre on Broadway 5%

PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 3%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Lebanon community theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 3%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 3%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Carlisle Theatre 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 2%

LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE IN CONCERT - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 14%

Kiersten Pruett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 5%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Gerry Gold - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 5%

Zack Spadaccia - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 4%

Czerton Lim - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 4%

Gerry Gold - CLUE - Community Theatre League 3%

Andrue Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Andrue Morgan - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Janet Hershey - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Curtis Mittong - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Gwen Cox - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 2%

Steve Smith - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

Gene Hole - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Travis George - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Catie MO & Rick Sheffe - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Rick Sheffe - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Andrue Morgan - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

John Whiting - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Glen Broderson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Mia Irwin - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Jordan Janota - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 17%

Gary Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 6%

Alley Cat Studio - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Grant Patrick - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

AJ Robbins - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Brydon Lidle - A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Brandon Miller - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Grant Patrick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Nate Hart - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 3%

Seth Barstow - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 3%

Shaun Ressler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 3%

Brandon Miller - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Trent Coulon - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Jonathan Shuey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Nate Oakley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Lydia Selman - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 3%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Johnathan Shuey - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Kyle Jensen - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Grant Patrick - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Nate Oakley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Trent Coulon - BANDSTAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Brad Tucker - NEWSIES - The St. James Players 1%

Grant Patrick - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 18%

Zach Haines - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Sean Young - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Tyler Price - GUYS & DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 8%

Lauren Ritter - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Abby Simon - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Ryan Slusky - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Jocelyn Merriman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Britt Jarkowsky - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Kayt Davis - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Crystal Swope - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Brandon Shawl - NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Charis leos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

Tom Dougherty - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Donovan Molloy - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Taylor Elliott - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Bryden McCurdy - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Chris Weiss - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Keith Bowerman - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Zach Greer - FOOTLOOSE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Melinee Wilson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Libby Maust - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Lucy Godinez - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 1%

Jaedon Muhl - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Aidan Lacey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

Kelly Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 8%

Rachel Faust - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Travis Zimmerman - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Krissy Wolanin - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 4%

Connie Smith - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 4%

E. Faye Butler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 3%

Amoretta Shultz - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Sarah Voight - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Amber Gamber - FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Calvin Butler - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Hadley Qualls - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Ashley Calderon - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Jeremy Ebert - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Joshua William Green - SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Wendy Durant - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Korri Slamans - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Anthony Ariano - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Abigail Isom - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Cameron Wright - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Annalise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Carly Evans - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Kevin Earley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Ian Wettlaufer - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 1%

Nathaniel Hackmann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 15%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

GODSPELL - Servant Stage Company 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

DESCENDANTS - Acts of Kindness Theatre 4%

DESCENDANTS - Reading Civic Theater 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage Company 4%

ANNIE - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fulton Theatre 3%

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

HOLES - The Belmont Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - The St. James Players 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lebanon community theatre 2%

STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - Keystone Theatrics 2%

ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Gretna Theatre 2%

RAPUNZEL - Fulton Theatre 2%

ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

THREE LITTLE PIGS (POPCORN HAT PLAYERS) - Gamut 2%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Fulton Theatre 2%

