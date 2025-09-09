Yacht Lobsters Come to Irvington Theater 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s sure to be smooth sailing on September 26 when Yacht Lobsters dock at Irvington Theater for a one-night-only concert featuring the groovy and nostalgic sounds of 70s and 80s soft rock.

Founded by the visionary team behind Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution, Yacht Lobsters features some of New York City's finest professional musicians who have played together for decades. Their big sound recreates — and at times reimagines — the studio mastery of retro-rock icons like Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Toto, and more. There's even a tasteful smattering of original music that sounds like it stepped right out of 1978!

Whether you’re a yacht rock newbie or an unabashed fan of the genre, you can expect a breezy, soulful vibe fused with stellar vocals, a full horn section, and unique elements of NOLA funk, classic rock, and jazz improvisation to keep things bouncy, set your mood to festive, and ensure your boat's a-rockin'.

"We are thrilled to host one of the country's most popular yacht rock bands — and we owe our good fortune to the fact that their keyboard player lives in Irvington!," said Irvington Theater Commission Co-Chair Shana Liebman. "The Lobsters play nightly to sold-out crowds. They are masters of the genre and bring joyful vibes and a rocking good time wherever they go."

Grab your captain's hat, make that piña colada a double, and climb aboard! Yacht Lobsters takes the stage at Irvington Theater on September 26 at 8pm. All tickets are just $33 (plus fees) and available for purchase now.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More