Wood Theater Cuts Staff to 40% Due to the Health Crisis

The Charles R. Wood Theater has cut their staff to 40% of their normal hours per week due to the pandemic, News 10 reports.

The theater is now asking for community help to stay afloat into future years, as they are forced to remain closed.

The theater is usually host to the Adirondack Theatre Festival. The festival has done its part to help by selling tickets through their box office for the In The Box Entertainment virtual show series.

Learn more about the series at https://www.atfestival.org/in-the-box-entertainment/.

