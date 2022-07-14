WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT to be Presented at Chenango River Theatre as Part of Their One Night Stand Series

The play no one is allowed to talk about. Award-winning Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour's unique theatrical experience performs three nights only - July 19, July 26 and August 2nd

Forbidden to leave Iran, Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. He tours the world through his words with this unique theatrical experience that makes the audience question everything. Receiving the script in a sealed envelope for the first time onstage, the actor and audience embark on a surprising journey where anything can happen.

With no director and no rehearsal, a different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance in front of a live audience. Once completed, that actor may never perform it again. CRT favorites Dori May Ganisin, Heidi Weeks and Drew Kahl will tackle Soleimanpour's eclectic and incredibly unique play.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been performed more than a thousand times worldwide and has been translated into more than 20 languages.

Performances are:

Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. - Dori May Ganisin

Tuesday, July 26th at 7:30 p.m. - Heidi Weeks

Tuesday, August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. - Drew Kahl

Tickets are just $14 each, and are now on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Or you can email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. For phone orders call 607-656-8499, leave a message and the Box Office will get back to you.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY.

Chenango River Theatre's 2022 season is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.