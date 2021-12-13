WE THE MESSIAH Reimagines Handel's Messiah

Award-winning Hip Hop Artist Darian Dauchan pens and composes a social justice reimagining of the classic concert piece Handel's Messiah.

In We the Messiah three MC's embark on an epic path to social change facing power, passion, and persecution while holding on to the promise of a better future in this theatrical concert piece of verses, beatboxing, live looping, and classical music featuring the Grammy nominated PUBLIQuartet. It's a melodic ode to activism, a crescendo call for collective action, and an instrumental invitation to awaken the messiah that lives in us all.

Produced by the InHEIRitance Project with the support of New Music USA and Many Messiahs and in association with Lab/Shul and the St James Presbyterian Church in Harlem.

We The Messiah work in process showing will presented on Saturday evening December 18th at 5pm at St James Presbyterian Church in Harlem, New York. Invite Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-the-messiah-tickets-219386399627.