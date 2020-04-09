VIDEO: Auburn Performers Take Part in QUARANTINE RADIO HOUR 19

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to AuburnPub, local theater artists are working on a new radio show, through the group Quarantine Radio Hour 19.

The group is releasing free dramas and melodramas weekly. Interested listeners can contact Jordan Malin at jordanrmalin@gmail.com. Listeners are encouraged to share the broadcasts, with no permissions necessary.

Their first production, "The Scrap of Lace," was produced by artists working remotely from Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, New York City, Vermont and Auburn.

Listen to the production below:

