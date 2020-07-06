USITT and Wenger Corporation Host A Global Conversation on Restarting Performing Arts
USITT and Wenger are sponsoring a global conversation about entertainment in the pandemic, Wednesday, July 15 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. With presenters from Taiwan, Nigeria, Germany, and Colombia, we are taking an opportunity to learn from our colleagues around the world about the state of the industry and how they are seeking to move forward.
Wan-Jung Wei, the Executive Director of OISTAT, headquartered in Taipei, will be joined by Professor Duro Oni of the University of Lagos, Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters of the Lagos State Committee on the Effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic on the Creative Industries, Dr. Gabrielle Hoegg, owner of HOAC Industries in Duisberg, and Juan Pablo Rozo of Arquitorium, a theatre architecture firm in Bogota. David Grindle of USITT and Toby Smith of Wenger will lead the discussion about where we see the industry headed to function in and after this pandemic.
Each part of the world has been impacted by COVID-19. USITT's long commitment to international learning and cooperation is more important in these moments than ever before. We invite you to join us. All panelists will be live, so the hour is early for some in the United States. The conversation will be recorded and posted for those who can't make it.
Thank you to our colleagues at Wenger for sponsoring and helping arrange this conversation.
Advanced registration is required for this free event.
Click here to register.