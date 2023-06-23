UPH Hosts First Rainbow Prom in Support of the Local LGBTQIA+ Community

The event is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented at Saratoga Shakespeare Company in July Photo 2 TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented at Saratoga Shakespeare Company in July
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 3 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Bristol Valley Theater's Summer Season Begins With DOUBLE TROUBLE Opening June 22 Photo 4 Bristol Valley Theater's Summer Season Begins With DOUBLE TROUBLE Opening June 22

UPH Hosts First Rainbow Prom in Support of the Local LGBTQIA+ Community

Proctors Collaborative believes in creating a welcoming space for all its patrons and supporters and is excited to be hosting its first Rainbow Prom at Universal Preservation Hall 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30. The LGBTQIA+ community and allies all ages 16+ are welcome to commemorate a prom night in a safe, inclusive space. Photographers will capture the memories as everyone dances the night away to popular music from the 80s, 90s, 00s and today.

Patrons can use this opportunity to relive their prom memories, create new ones or even experience prom for the first time in an affirming space where they feel completely welcome to celebrate their authentic selves.

Universal Preservation Hall is also asking participants to post their promposals on Instagram with the hashtag #UPHRainbowProm for a chance to win a free drink voucher.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Hangar Theatre Launches its 2023 Summer KIDDSTUFF Series Photo
Hangar Theatre Launches its 2023 Summer KIDDSTUFF Series

The Hangar Theatre has announced a 4-show KIDDSTUFF lineup for the 2023 Summer Season. These Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) productions, from musicals to book-based productions, feature joy-filled and uplifting stories that have themes of connection, building knowledge, and compassion.

2
Fort Salem Theater Presents CORN! THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert Performance Photo
Fort Salem Theater Presents CORN! THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert Performance

Fort Salem Theater has announced the highly anticipated benefit concert performance of 'Corn! The Musical' in honor of writer Al Budde. The one-weekend special event will take place on July 7 and 8, 2023, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM.

3
Monty Pythons SPAMALOT Comes to Catskill This July Photo
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Comes to Catskill This July

Comin' right up, for the third consecutive year in a row, an all-student cast will be taking over Catskill's award-winning Bridge Street Theatre for an eight performance, two-weekend run of a summer musical production. And this year, from July 13-23, it's gonna be the Tony Award-winning smash hit “Monty Python's SPAMALOT”.

4
Cast & Creative Team Announced For INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company Photo
Cast & Creative Team Announced For INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its 65th Anniversary Season – Into the Woods.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price
How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price (6/20-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals
Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals (11/08-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES (6/23-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Selfish Giant
Opera Saratoga (6/03-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal
How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal (9/01-2/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FOOTLOOSE at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/06-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Syracuse Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decompositions
Farm Arts Collective (7/01-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You