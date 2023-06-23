UPH Hosts First Rainbow Prom in Support of the Local LGBTQIA+ Community

The event is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.
POPULAR
Proctors Collaborative believes in creating a welcoming space for all its patrons and supporters and is excited to be hosting its first Rainbow Prom at Universal Preservation Hall 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30. The LGBTQIA+ community and allies all ages 16+ are welcome to commemorate a prom night in a safe, inclusive space. Photographers will capture the memories as everyone dances the night away to popular music from the 80s, 90s, 00s and today.
Patrons can use this opportunity to relive their prom memories, create new ones or even experience prom for the first time in an affirming space where they feel completely welcome to celebrate their authentic selves.
Universal Preservation Hall is also asking participants to post their promposals on Instagram with the hashtag #UPHRainbowProm for a chance to win a free drink voucher.
Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.
Videos
|How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price
How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price (6/20-6/19)
|Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals
Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals (11/08-3/26)
|The 39 Steps
The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES (6/23-7/09)
|The Selfish Giant
Opera Saratoga (6/03-7/08)
|How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal
How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal (9/01-2/13)
|Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
|Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
|FOOTLOOSE at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/06-7/16)
|Clue
Syracuse Stage (6/07-6/25)
|Decompositions
Farm Arts Collective (7/01-7/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You