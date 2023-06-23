UPH Hosts First Rainbow Prom in Support of the Local LGBTQIA+ Community

Proctors Collaborative believes in creating a welcoming space for all its patrons and supporters and is excited to be hosting its first Rainbow Prom at Universal Preservation Hall 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30. The LGBTQIA+ community and allies all ages 16+ are welcome to commemorate a prom night in a safe, inclusive space. Photographers will capture the memories as everyone dances the night away to popular music from the 80s, 90s, 00s and today.

Patrons can use this opportunity to relive their prom memories, create new ones or even experience prom for the first time in an affirming space where they feel completely welcome to celebrate their authentic selves.

Universal Preservation Hall is also asking participants to post their promposals on Instagram with the hashtag #UPHRainbowProm for a chance to win a free drink voucher.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.