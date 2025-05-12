Tony-Winning FUN HOME Returns To the Redhouse Stage After A Five-Year Wait.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Redhouse Arts Center will present the multi-Tony award winning musical, Fun Home, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. This musical is based on the highly awarded and New York Times best-selling graphic novel of the same name by Alison Bechdel. The production will run from May 23 to June 1, 2025.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Fun Home was originally slated for the 2019 - 2020 season, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, five years later, the show returns to the Redhouse stage to close out their 2024-2025 season. Some actors from the original cast, such as Ceara Windhausen and Marya Grandy, return, while others make their Redhouse debuts for this long-awaited production.

“This is, without question, one of the most extraordinary ensembles I've had the privilege to work with at Redhouse. Their emotional depth, subtlety, and raw authenticity breathe vibrant life into this rare gem of a musical. Fun Home is not only a powerful journey of self-discovery, it's a deeply human story about family and the quiet moments that shape who we become. As Alison Bechdel so brilliantly captures, it's in those small ‘captions' of life that our truest selves are revealed” says Temar Underwood, Redhouse's artistic director and director of Fun Home.

This ensemble is made up of local powerhouses playing Alison and her father are local powerhouses Ceara Windhausen (Alison) and Thom Miller* (Bruce Bechdel). The younger versions of Alison are played by Nicolette Smith (Medium Alison), recent Syracuse University graduate, and Mayde Anastasio (Small Alison), both of whom are making their Redhouse debuts. The rest of the cast is made from local actors Max Elmer (Christian), Henry Elmer (John), Evelyn Oliver (Joan) and returning actors Lincoln Skoien (Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy) who last played Jesus in Redhouse's production of Godspell last season and Marya Grandy* (Helen Bechdel), who was last seen during Redhouse's production of On Golden Pond.

On the creative team, Redhouse welcomes back Stephfond Brunson (Choreographer), Colin Keating (Music Director), Terry Martin (Scenic Designer), Amanda Moore (Costume Designer), Anthony Vadala (Sound Designer), Ben Wolfe (Lighting Designer), Aubrey Jones-Pike (Wardrobe Assistant).

The Production Team also includes Jess Buttery (Production Manager), Josh Reid (Master Electrician), Jakob Pepper (Properties Coordinator), Margot Vangel (Production Stage Manager), Paige Lincoln (Young Actor Guardian), Bree Lincks and Caitlin Friedberg (Assistant Stage Managers).

This performance is rated PG-13 and has an approximate one hour thirty minute running time, with no intermission.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, May 23 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 24 @ 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 25 @ 2:00 PM***

Thursday, May 29 @ 7:00 PM

Friday, May 30 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 31 @ 2:00 PM ** and 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 1 @ 2:00 PM

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association, the union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**ASL Interpretation seating available

***Talkback following performance

Tickets are available at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

FUN HOME is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.

