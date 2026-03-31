STUPID F**G BIRD, Adapted From THE SEAGULL is Coming to Secret Theatre This Spring

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City Gate Productions will present Aaron Posner's Stupid F*cking Bird, directed by Jorden Charley-Whatley, adapted from Anton Chekhov's The Seagull as part of its 2026 spring season at The Secret Theatre in LIC. The show will run from May 1 - 10th at The Secret Theatre.

Mash loves Con who is devoted to Nina who is enchanted by Trig, the lover of Con's mother Emma, who loves Trig and herself, and Dev loves Mash and Mash tolerates Dev. Sorn is just happy to be included.

A perfect storm of romantic and artistic entanglements is brewing amongst family, friends, and lovers in Aaron Posner's Stupid f-ing sort-of adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull. Desires and passions unravel and intertwine as these characters grapple with disillusionment, existential rage against the machine, and the audacity of pursuing dreams when society seems perpetually on the brink of calamity.

The production stars. Bart Black, Regina Famatigan, Laura Frenzer, Juliet Wolfe, Aaron Lam, Kyle Watkins, and Tom Staggs. The production team includes director Jordan Charley-Whatley, assistant director Jonathan Mora, stage manager Patricia Roques, and producing directors Thom Harmon, Erin Layton, Sarah Weglowski, Jack Tavcar, and Jorden Charley-Whatley. Costume design is by Grace Wylie, lighting design by Ben Hartzell, music direction by Brian Ott, and sound design by Rennie Marshall. Virginia Harmon serves as intimacy coordinator, with graphic design by Joe Mann.