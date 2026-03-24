Video: First Look at JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE at Syracuse Stage
The August Wilson classic runs March 11 through March 29, 2026, in a co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre.
By: Joshua Wright Mar. 24, 2026
Syracuse Stage has released a first look video of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE, now running through March 29, 2026. Watch the video.
The production, directed by Timothy Douglas, is a co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre and is part of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, a 10-play series chronicling the Black experience in the United States across the 20th century.
Set in 1911 Pittsburgh, the play takes place in Seth Holly’s boarding house, where a group of travelers and residents seek stability and purpose. Among them is Herald Loomis, recently freed from a Southern chain gang, who arrives with his daughter in search of the wife he lost years earlier.
The cast includes Stephanie Berry, Peter Bisgaier, Kaitlyn Boyer, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Kerah Lily Jackson, Jacques Jean-Mary, Christian Makai Lucas, DeShawn Harold Mitchell, Lilian A. Oben, Keith Randolph Smith, and Shane Taylor.
The creative team features scenic designer Tony Cisek, Costume Designer Kara Harmon, lighting designer Jason Lynch, sound designer Christopher Darbassie, wig designer Rueben D. Echoles, and intimacy and violence director Chels Morgan. Lauren Nicole Jackson serves as production stage manager.
Performances take place in the Archbold Theatre, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35, with discounts available for students and groups.
Additional programming includes Pay-What-You-Will performances from March 11 through 15, pre-show Prologue conversations on March 15, 21, and 26, and a post-show talkback on March 15. Accessibility offerings include open-captioned performances on March 18 and 29 at 2 p.m. and March 28 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on March 28 at 2 p.m.
Special events include a “Happy Hour” pre-show event on March 19, a documentary screening about August Wilson on March 20, and a “Trivia Night” hosted by Jeopardy! champion Dillon Hupp on March 25.
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