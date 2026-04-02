FRANKENSTEIN, THE CRUCIBLE, and More Set for Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2026–2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring a lineup of classic works spanning gothic horror, American drama, and Shakespearean comedy, alongside returning holiday and outdoor programming.

The season explores themes of ambition, fear, and love, with Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin noting the company selected works that “spark conversation” and bring audiences together through shared storytelling.

FRANKENSTEIN

October 9 – November 1

FRANKENSTEIN, adapted from Mary Shelley and directed by Ian Gallanar, will open the season. The production follows a young scientist whose pursuit of knowledge leads to the creation of a being he cannot control, examining the consequences of unchecked ambition.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 28 – December 23

CSC’s annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted by Laura Rocklyn and directed by Quāé Simpson, will return for the holiday season. Set in 19th-century Baltimore, the production remains a central part of the company’s winter programming and community engagement efforts.

THE CRUCIBLE

February 12 – March 7

THE CRUCIBLE by Arthur Miller, directed by Lise Bruneau, will be presented in the new year. Set during the Salem witch trials, the play examines how fear and suspicion escalate into mass hysteria and injustice.

STUDENT MATINEE: ROMEO AND JULIET

March 23 – May 7

CSC’s Student Matinee series will feature ROMEO AND JULIET by William Shakespeare, providing thousands of students with access to live Shakespeare through school performances and educational programming.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

April 23 – May 16

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, directed by Megan Behm, will bring Shakespeare’s romantic comedy to the stage. The play follows a pair of rivals drawn into a battle of wit while a darker plot threatens a wedding celebration.

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY

June 18 – July 25

The season will conclude with THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY, adapted and directed by Séamus Miller. This reimagining of Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona incorporates Irish folk music and will be staged outdoors at the Patapsco Female Institute as part of CSC’s In-The-Ruins series.

In addition to mainstage productions, CSC will continue its community initiatives, including Shakespeare Beyond, which brings free performances and workshops to neighborhoods across Maryland.

Subscription packages for the 2026–2027 season are now on sale, with single tickets for mainstage productions to be released later this summer.

Sponsored By