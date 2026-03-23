WITCHES OF EASTWICK, MISS SAIGON, and More Set For OFC's 2026-27 Broadway In Brighton Series

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OFC Creations Theatre has announced the 2026–2027 Broadway in Brighton Series™, back for a fourth year. Broadway in Brighton is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country, including accomplished Hollywood actors and Tony Award nominees in starring roles.

OFC is committed to bringing beloved shows to Rochester that are not often produced, unique musicals that vary in origin and genre, and stories you know you'll love but may not have known existed. OFC works directly with authors, estates, and special professional licensing agreements to secure a series we're proud to make part of our legacy.

This season invites audiences to embark on a worldwide adventure through the stories told on our stage. Each stop along the way introduces a tale from across the globe, transporting us from familiar destinations to far-off places. The series includes: Hairspray!, the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical; A Christmas Story: The Musical, based on the beloved holiday film; Kiss of the Spider Woman, back in Rochester for the first time in over ten years; The Witches of Eastwick, a New York State premiere; The Osmonds: A New Musical, the first licensed North American production; and Miss Saigon, back in Rochester for the first time in eight years. Additionally, there are two special add-ons: Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, back by popular demand from last year, and Bun in the Oven: Contractions with the Calamari Sisters.

With Broadway in Brighton now in its fourth season, the lineup features shows that are new for Rochester audiences and may even be rare to see across the country.

Subscriptions for the 2026–2027 season are now on sale.

Book the six-show subscription to receive the package discount and many exclusive benefits by taking advantage of the Early Bird Subscription price, now through June 1, 2026.

Season Passport Subscriptions include the full six-show package and offer deluxe benefits including: 10% discount at The Old Farm Café, 10% at The Distillery Restaurant in Henrietta, $2.00 off all wine and beer at each Broadway in Brighton show, 10% off show merchandise, as well as priority notice for added shows and first choice for the best seats.

With three subscription options (Bronze Passport, Silver Passport, and Gold Passport), there are options for every audience member. Subscribers can exchange performance dates and times closer to the show dates by contacting the box office.

Season subscriptions can be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling OFC’s box office at (585) 667-0954, or in person during public hours at The Old Farm Café.

Single tickets will go on sale June 1, 2026. Regular pricing runs from June 2 through October 11, 2026. The last day to order a season subscription is October 11, 2026 prior to showtime.

OFC Creations Theatre has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, as well as an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret venue. The 2026–2027 season marks the fourth year of the Broadway in Brighton Series™, a professional regional theater season.

Media Only: Director and OFC founder Eric Vaughn Johnson is available for select interviews. Publicity photos are available for media use.

Hairspray! The Broadway Musical

September 24 – October 11, 2026

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Book by Mark O'Donnell, Thomas Meehan; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman. Based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters.

You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance. Set in 1962 Baltimore, the story follows Tracy Turnblad, a lovable teen who dreams of dancing on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her wish comes true, Tracy rises from outcast to star and uses her newfound platform to challenge social norms, win over heartthrob Link Larkin, and help integrate a television network.

Featuring songs including “Welcome to the Sixties,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the musical is filled with humor, romance, and high-energy numbers.

Directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and choreographed by Jasón N. Wells, the production features a cast of professional performers from across the country. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

A Christmas Story: The Musical

December 17, 2026 – January 3, 2027

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Book by Joseph Robinette. Music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this musical follows young Ralphie Parker in 1940s Indiana as he schemes to receive his dream Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun. Despite repeated warnings, Ralphie persists in his quest, encountering iconic moments including a leg lamp, a pink bunny suit, and a disastrous trip to see Santa.

The show features a lively score with songs such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!” and “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”

Directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and featuring a cast of professional performers. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.

Kiss of the Spider Woman

January 28 – February 14, 2027

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Book by Terrence McNally; Music by John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Set in an Argentinian prison, this Tony Award–winning musical explores the unlikely bond between Molina, a romantic dreamer, and Valentin, a political revolutionary. Through fantasy, film, and storytelling, the two men navigate survival, connection, and hope under oppressive circumstances.

The score includes songs such as “Where You Are,” “Gimme Love,” and the title number.

Choreographed by Courtney Arango and featuring a cast of professional performers. Contains mature language, themes, and strobe lighting effects. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Witches of Eastwick: The Musical

March 4 – March 21, 2027

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Music by Dana P. Rowe; Book and Lyrics by John Dempsey.

In the quiet town of Eastwick, three women discover unexpected powers when a mysterious and charismatic stranger arrives. What follows is a whirlwind of magic, mischief, and scandal.

Based on the novel and film, the musical features songs including “Make Him Mine,” “Dirty Laundry,” and “Dance With the Devil.”

Directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and featuring a cast of professional performers. Contains mature themes and strobe effects. Licensed by Music Theatre International.

The Osmonds: A New Musical

April 8 – April 25, 2027

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Story by Jay Osmond.

This musical tells the true story of The Osmonds, tracing their rise from a family act to international stardom. Featuring hits like “Crazy Horses,” “Yo-Yo,” and “Puppy Love,” the show explores both the triumphs and challenges behind their success.

Described as a “living autobiography,” the musical offers a behind-the-scenes look at fame, family, and resilience.

Directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and featuring a cast of professional performers. Presented through special arrangement with The Licensing Company.

Miss Saigon

May 6 – May 23, 2027

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil.

Set during the Vietnam War, Miss Saigon tells the story of Kim, a young woman fighting to survive and protect her child amid the chaos of war and its aftermath. The musical is a sweeping tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

Featuring songs such as “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World,” and “I’d Give My Life for You.”

Directed by Eric Quang Gelb and Eric Vaughn Johnson, starring Jade Duong and Xavier McKinnon. Contains mature themes and strobe lighting effects. Licensed by Music Theatre International.

Bun in the Oven: Contractions with the Calamari Sisters

October 15 – October 18, 2026

OFC Creations Theatre Center

The Calamari Sisters return with a high-energy musical comedy centered around a lively baby shower. Featuring a mix of songs, cooking, and comedy, the show delivers a fun and interactive theatrical experience.

This add-on is not included in the season subscription; subscribers receive 10% off tickets. Single tickets are now on sale.

Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas

November 25 – December 12, 2026

OFC Creations Theatre Center

Music and Lyrics by Paul Williams; Book by Timothy Allen McDonald & Christopher Gattelli.

This heartwarming musical brings the beloved Jim Henson story to life, following Emmet and his mother as they each secretly sacrifice what little they have in hopes of making the other’s Christmas special.

Set in Frogtown Hollow, the story centers around a Christmas talent contest and the enduring spirit of generosity and love.

Directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and featuring professional performers alongside official Henson Company puppets. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

This add-on is not included in the season subscription; subscribers receive 10% off tickets. Single tickets are now on sale.