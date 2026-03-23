OFC Creations Theatre Unveils 2026-27 Broadway in Brighton Lineup - THE OSMONDS Musical and More

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OFC Creations Theatre has revealed the 2026-2027 Broadway in Brighton Series, back for a fourth year. Broadway in Brighton is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles and across the country.

The series includes: Hairspray!, the Tony Awarding winning Broadway musical; A Christmas Story: The Musical, based on the beloved holiday film; Kiss of the Spider Woman, back in Rochester for the first time in over ten years; The Witches of Eastwick, a New York State premiere; The Osmonds: A New Musical, the first licensed North American production; and Miss Saigon, back in Rochester for the first time in eight years! Additionally, there are TWO special add-ons: Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, back by popular demand from last year! And Bun in the Oven: Contractions with the Calamari Sisters.

About Subscriptions

Subscriptions for the 2026-2027 season are now on sale! Book the six show subscription to receive the package discount and many exclusive benefits, by taking advantage of the Early Bird Subscription price, now through June 1, 2026.

· Season Passport Subscriptions include: the full six show package and receive many deluxe benefits including: 10% discount at The Old Farm Café, 10% The Distillery Restaurant in Henrietta, $2.00 off all wine and beer at each Broadway in Brighton Show and 10% off show merchandise, as well as priority notice for added shows and first choice for the best seats.

· With three subscription options (Bronze Passport, Silver Passport, and Gold Passport), there are lots of options for every audience member. Subscribers can easily exchange their performance dates and times closer to the show dates by contacting the box office.

· Season Subscriptions can be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling OFC's box office at (585) 667-0954, and in person during all public hours at The Old Farm Café.

· Single tickets will go on sale June 1, 2026. Regular price runs from June 2nd until October 11th, 2026. The last day to order a season subscription is October 11th, 2026 prior to showtime.