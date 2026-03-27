OFC Creations Theatre Announces 2026-2027 Broadway in Brighton Series

OFC Creations Theatre has just announced the 2026-2027 Broadway in Brighton Series, back for a fourth year. Broadway in Brighton is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles and across the country, including accomplished Hollywood actors and Tony Award nominees in starring roles.

OFC is committed to bringing beloved shows to Rochester that are not often produced, unique musicals that vary in origin and genre, and stories you know you'll love but may not have known existed. OFC works directly with authors, estates, and special professional licensing agreements to secure a series we're proud to make part of our legacy.

This season invites audiences to embark on a worldwide adventure through the stories told on our stage. Each stop along the way introduces a tale from across the globe, transporting us from familiar destinations to far-off places. The series includes: Hairspray!, the Tony Awarding winning Broadway musical; A Christmas Story: The Musical, based on the beloved holiday film; Kiss of the Spider Woman, back in Rochester for the first time in over ten years; The Witches of Eastwick, a New York State premiere; The Osmonds: A New Musical, the first licensed North American production; and Miss Saigon, back in Rochester for the first time in eight years! Additionally, there are TWO special add-ons: Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, back by popular demand from last year! And Bun in the Oven: Contractions with the Calamari Sisters.

“With Broadway in Brighton now in its fourth season, we've strived to select a lineup of shows that are new for Rochester audiences and may even be new or rare to see for audiences across the country,” says Johnson. “I'm especially thrilled to share with our audiences The Witches of Eastwick, as the sixth theatre in the country to present the musical version of this cult classic film; as well as present the first licensed production of The Osmonds Musical in North America! Audiences are in for a real treat this season."

Subscriptions for the 2026-2027 season are now on sale!

Book the six show subscription to receive the package discount and many exclusive benefits, by taking advantage of the Early Bird Subscription price, now through June 1, 2026.