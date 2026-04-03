Photos: THE VOICE's Aliyah Khaylyn in Rehearsals for THE BODYGUARD at OFC Creations Theatre Center

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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Bodyguard The Musical running April 9-April 26, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, starring Aliyah Khaylyn as Rachel Marron. Standout performer from Season 26 of NBC's The Voice

The Bodyguard features a multitude of Whitney Houston's greatest hits, including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” “How Will I Know,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You.”

The Bodyguard The Musical follows a charged star-crossed love story between a soul diva and her personal bodyguard in the face of constant danger. The 1992 blockbuster movie propelled Whitney Houston to superstardom, along with romantic lead Kevin Costner, and is revered as one of the best romantic thrillers in cinema.

Following attempts on a young superstar's life by an obsessed stalker, former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer is hired to protect his new charge. But as Farmer discovers to his chagrin is that show business works differently from life in the White House; his employer Rachel Marron is fiercely headstrong, stubborn and refuses to cooperate. A romantically charged tug-of-war ensues, as both attempt to assert their authority; however, the last thing that they expected to happen was to fall in love.

The cast features Aliyah Khaylyn as Rachel Marron, Andrew O'Shanick as Frank Farmer, Katrice Jackson as Nicki Marron, Deonne Major and Benjamin DeBenedetto as Fletcher Marron, Eric Schutt as The Stalker, Tripp Hanson as Bill Devaney, Jake Grear as Sy Spector, Ray Trim as Tony Scribelli, Trevor Terry as Male Ensemble and understudy for Frank Farmer and The Stalker, Immanuel Rodriguez, Jack Catena, and Noah Alexander Price as Male Ensemble, and Olamide Asanpaola as Female Ensemble and understudy for Rachel Marron and Nicki Marron, joined by Samantha Campbell, Ariana Rivera, and Madonnina Gullo as Female Ensemble.

Photo credit: SamperImages



The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

The cast of The Bodyguard in rehearsals

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