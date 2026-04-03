Out of Pocket, Inc. Closes Season 18 With Regional Premiere of DEEP BLUE SOUND

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Out of Pocket, Inc. has announced that it is concluding its eighteenth season with the fresh-from-NYC Deep Blue Sound by Abe Koogler.

The production, directed by Jeff Siuda, features local actors Jodi Beckwith, Wyatt Doremus, Aaron Duclos, Samantha Gibson, Erin-Kate Howard, Ben McCrae, Kiyomi Oliver, Elizabeth Saunders, and Jasmin Singer, and will be staged at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) on May 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, and 30th at 7:30 pm and on May 24th at 2 pm.

On a picturesque island in Puget Sound, we find a town in a crisis: The whales have gone missing. While (unofficial) Mayor Annie searches for a solution, Chris tries to get back together with Mary; John reaches out to help Homeless Gary; Leslie longs for a faraway pen pal; Ali has come home to care for her mother; and Ella has a secret she only wants to share with local journalist Joy Mead, who she barely knows. But what about the whales? Is their absence just a seasonal glitch, or is it a sign of our collective failure to take care of the Earth? Deep Blue Sound is a funny and moving play about the connections we make-and the ones we long to make-to other people, and to the world around us.

Cast is as follows: Jodi Beckwith, Wyatt Doremus, Aaron Duclos, Samantha Gibson, Erin-Kate Howard, Ben McCrae, Kiyomi Oliver, Elizabeth Saunders, and Jasmin Singer

Performance dates and times are as follows: May 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, and 30th at 7:30 pm and on May 23rd at 2 pm

Tickets: Advanced tickets are $15 for students/seniors and $20 for adults. At-door tickets are $20 for students/seniors and $25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at www.muccc.org

About Out of Pocket Inc.

Out of Pocket, Inc. was started in 2008 with the goal of producing and presenting quality shows in Rochester and giving actors and theatre-goers a way to give back to their community. Our mission is to use theatre to raise awareness and funds for local and national non-profit organizations. Out of Pocket, Inc. produces and presents high quality shows at a minimal cost to maximize the funds raised for these non-profit organizations. For more information, go to www.outofpocketinc.com.

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