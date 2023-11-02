The Two Of Us Productions Brings BLITHE SPIRIT to the Stage

The Two Of Us Productions, the award winning theater company based in Columbia County NY, will present Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward. Performances are November 10th, 11th & 12th, 2023 & the following weekend of November 17th, 18th & 19th, 2023. Presented in the cozy & intimate Copake Grange Theater, you don’t want to miss this absorbing ghostly thriller!

Blithe Spirit is a comedic thriller by Noël Coward, is set in the home of socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. Charles’ scheme backfires when the séance inadvertently attracts the ghost of his deceased wife Elvira. Only Charles can see or hear Elvira, his new wife Ruth does not believe that she exists. The ghostly Elvira makes continued & increasingly desperate efforts to disrupt Charles's current marriage, finally deciding to kill Charles in order to make him hers forever! Elvira’s plot backfires in a quite unexpected way, leading Charles & Madame Arcati to try again & again to return Elvira to her ”etern

al rest”. To find out what happens you have to come and see Blithe Spirit for yourself.

Blithe Spirit features John Leinung as Charles Condomine, Linda Storms as his wife Ruth Condomine, Constance Lopez as his deceased wife Elvira, Deborah Lombardi as the spiritual medium Madame Arcati, Mark Leinung as Dr. George Bradman, Diane Boice-Yorck as Mrs. Violet Bradman, and Karissa Payson as Edith, the Condomine’s speedy maid. The cozy & comfortable Theater at the Copake Grange provides an intimate performance space that brings you the audience into this absorbing comedic thriller.

Performances of Blithe Spirit are 2 weekends only – November 10th, 11th & 12th, and the following weekend of November 17th, 18th & 19th, 2023. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees are at 3pm. The comfortable & intimate Copake Grange Theater is located at 628 Empire Road, just around the corner from the Clock Tower Pub in the center of Copake NYH. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Students & Seniors. Please call for Group Rates. For advance reservations visit www.TheTwoOfUsProductions.org or call 518-758-1648. Make your reservations early for the best seats on the date you want!

The Two Of Us Productions is pleased to offer the option of dinner-and-a-show for BLITHE SPIRIT. For one night only, on Saturday Nov. 11th, you can enjoy the culinary skills of local chef Paul Parillo of Chatham Previsions as he serves you at the Copake Grange Theater starting at 6pm, with the performance starting at 7:30pm. To make you order from among Chef Paul’s delicious choices please visit our website, www.TheTwoOfUsProductions.org. The price for your dinner order is $20, plus the cost of your theater ticket for the performance. The cutoff for making your dinner reservations is noon on Saturday Nov. 11th so don’t delay, make your selection now!

The Two Of Us Productions is well known throughout the Hudson Valley for presenting quality theater, both musicals and dramas. Their recent productions of The Lady And The Clarinet, Stranger In The Attic, A Shayna Maidel, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Chicago, Les Miserables, next to normal, Deathtrap, Lend Me A Tenor and Jesus Christ Superstar have all been recognized by the Theatre Association of NYS with multiple awards, including outstanding work by the company, outstanding performance by the orchestra, excellence in direction, and many cast ensemble & individual actor awards.

These performances are supported with funds from Hudson River Bank & Trust Foundation, Stewart’s Shops, Bank of Greene County Charitable Foundation, Rheinstrom Hill Community Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Key Bank Foundation, and the Ackerman Foundation. This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered in Columbia County by the Columbia County Council on the Arts (dba. CREATE Council for the Arts).