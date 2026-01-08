SING ALONG BROADWAY and More Set for Universal Preservation Hall Lineup

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Universal Preservation Hall has revealed a dynamic lineup of upcoming performances that celebrate music, theatre, and unforgettable live entertainment. From Broadway favorites and legendary Southern soul to jaw-dropping magic and iconic songwriting, UPH's upcoming shows offer something for every kind of audience member in the Great Hall.

UPH will present Sing Along Broadway 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5 inviting audiences to take part in an interactive concert celebrating favorite songs from the Broadway stage. The performance encourages audience participation as singers and hosts lead well-known numbers from classic and contemporary musicals, creating a lively, communal theatre experience designed for Broadway fans of all ages. This isn't just a singalong — it's a Broadway takeover.

JJ Grey & Mofro will bring their signature blend of Southern soul, blues, funk, rock, and roots music to the UPH stage 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Known for emotionally charged songwriting and powerful live performances, the band delivers music that draws from personal storytelling and deep regional influences. Fueled by his vividly detailed, timeless original songs spun from his life experiences, Grey's gritty baritone drips with honest passion and testifies with a preacher's foot-pounding fervor.

The Naked Magicians are straight from Las Vegas with a high-energy, adults-only show that combines comedy, audience interaction, and world-class illusions 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Fresh off sold-out performances around the globe, the duo presents a bold and humorous take on magic that is both surprising and entertaining.

Croce Plays Croce celebrates the timeless catalog of Jim Croce while his son A.J. Croce showcases his own acclaimed musicianship 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9. The performance features beloved classics alongside original material, offering audiences a personal and powerful evening of storytelling, piano-driven music, and legacy.

Soul Asylum Acoustic will bring their alternative rock sound and decades-spanning catalog to the Great Hall acoustically 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26. Best known for chart-topping hits and emotionally resonant songwriting, the band delivers a high-energy live show that blends raw intensity with melodic hooks and enduring anthems.