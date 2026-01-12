Jared Zirilli Will Lead Reading of THE GIRL WHO CRIED DIFFERENT

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Finger Lakes New Works Festival will host a reading of the new musical with music by Tommy Barbarella, lyrics by Mariella Elm, and book/additional lyrics by Lauren Kahane on January 13, 2026. Music direction is by Benji Goldsmith.

Joining Zirilli will be Alexandra Champion, Lauren Duncanson, Raina Grabowski, Charles Holt, Nicholas Ismailoff, Leila Johnson, Daniel Mejil, Belén Moyono, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Theo Pearson, Gabriella Rubacky, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Wendy Waring, Noa Webner, Corrinthea Washington and Chryssie Whitehead. Casting is by Michael Cassara.

Based on the true story of former Prince keyboardist Tommy Barbarella (played by Zirilli) and his daughter, Mariella, The Girl Who Cried Different is the story of a man with a secret fear and a girl with a hidden disability that reminds us that you never know what others carry, and therefore, must always be kind.

The reading will be stage managed by Grant Crowson, assisted by Riley Israel.