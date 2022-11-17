The Music of Sam Cooke, Suzanne Vega and Two New Passport Series Shows Coming to Proctors Collaborative

Proctors Collaborative has four new shows going on sale that are coming to Saratoga Springs and Schenectady in 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org and proctors.org. Tickets for the following shows will be on sale Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, is the pioneer of what we have now come to know as soul music. His influence has spanned over 60 years and touched every single individual, directly and or indirectly, in every genre of music from country to rock to pop. As a musician, actor, producer, educator & social activist, Bradd Marquis performs songs written and sung by Sam Cooke. The goal is to curate and narrate a show that not only entertains but informs his audience of a historical time loaded with lessons about life, self-empowerment and social change still relevant and necessary to this day. The Music of Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come starring Bradd Marquis and the Magnificent will be in the Great Hall at UPH 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 17.

Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world's best-known venues. Suzanne Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard, performing favorites from across her career in the Great Hall at UPH 8 p.m. Friday, April 14.

The Music Haven Passport Series at Proctors Collaborative is crossing venues with their next two shows to be announced. As one of the world's most renowned and imaginative interpreters of Irish folk music, Dervish has devoted the last three decades to gently reinventing the traditional songs of their homeland. Throughout The Great Irish Songbook, Dervish built off the dynamic they've brought to their 13 previous albums and dazzling live performance: a kinetic union of technical brilliance and undeniable soul, endlessly fortified by their immense creativity. Dervish will be at the GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

The next show announced as part of the Passport Series is ADG7 (aka Ak Dan Gwang Chil) from South Korea. Called by the New York Times as "catchy, bouncy, and brash," the nine-piece ensemble ADG7 draws equal inspiration from newly reclaimed Korean folk styles of gut and minyo and the contemporary Eurocentric stylings of modern K-Pop for a mix that will surprise you with its raucous, danceable energy. The band's charismatic and ultra-fashionably dressed trio of frontwomen are backed by masterfully played traditional Korean instrumentation and present a distinctively theatrical style of performance that's like nothing you've ever heard before, but that you'll never forget. ADG7 will be in the Great Hall at UPH 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.