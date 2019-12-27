The John C. Birdlebough High School to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The JCB Drama Students have announced their tribute the amusing macabre musical The Addams Family at the Oncenter Carrier Theater this spring. Students plan to scarily delight you with their own version of this famous American family musical. Please join us as we meet Wednesday Addams' new love, Lucas, his family and the adventure that plays out on a stormy evening created by none-other than the creepy yet loveable Uncle Fester and the famous Addams Family Ancestors. Watch as Morticia and Gomez deal with the drama of their daughter growing up and how this family comes together for the sake of young love.

Due to this year's ongoing renovation projects, they are presenting this ghoulish production at The Oncenter Carrier Theater. Show times are Thursday, March 12th at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 13th at 7:30pm and Saturday March 14th at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm. The Oncenter Carrier Theater is located at 421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse NY 13202. Parking is available throughout downtown Syracuse. The Oncenter has a parking garage and open lot located at 800 S. State Street just a few blocks from the theater entrance. Ticket prices for adults are $10 each. Senior citizens and children may attend at the reduced rate of $7 each. Tickets are available to purchase in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse NY 13202) or online via Ticketmaster.com. For further information, contact Lisa Spereno at Lspereno@phoenixcsd.org.

The Addams Family is presented though special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights worldwide, 1180 Avenue of Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 (www.theatricalrights.com).

The John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club gives students a chance to act, sing, dance, and express their creativity! Participating in Drama Club gets students involved in their local community outreaches and with volunteer projects, and school fundraisers. Each year our club produces two shows; a fall play and a spring musical. To keep with up our current productions please visit http://jcbdramaclub.weebly.com/.

Cast List

PRINCIPALS and Supporting:

Gomez Addams Alan Merrill

Morticia Addams Zaya Koegel

Wednesday Addams Brittany Ingoldby

Lucas Beineke Garrett Strang

Malcolm (Mal) Beineke Aidan Trumble

Alice Beineke Haley Bowersox

Uncle Fester Jonah Hawthorne

Grandma Sophia Trinca

Pugsley Addams Emmet Fatcheric

Lurch Stephen Beal

Ancestors (singing / dancing ensemble)

Izzy Allen Chloe Calkins Hannah Charleston Grace Calkins

Allison Grabowski Ashleigh Besaw Hannah Matlock Mary Crandall

Lily Roberts Maggie LaPine Jena Klimaszewski Hannah McArthur

Izzy Stacy Adrianna Brechheimer Mackenzie Chetney Charity Frantz

Lana Brown Natalie Brown Sheriden Southworth Tateum Patnode

Alex Bell Jackson Butler Mattie Hunt

Alex Thomas Ben Hess

Riley Huntley Dominic Germain

STAGE CREW

Stage Manager - Aiden Southworth

Sound Tech - Darren Fischel

Light Tech - Conner Borst and Connor Calkins

PIT PERFORMERS

Sydney Burnell - Flute

Thomas Uhl - Trumpet

Sierra Harris - Clarinet

Virginia Bednarski - Trumpet

Alicia Durst - Violin

Hailey Goudy - Clarinet

Sarah Andrews - Alto/Tenor Sax

Sarah Thorn - Bass Clarinet





