The John C. Birdlebough High School to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY
The JCB Drama Students have announced their tribute the amusing macabre musical The Addams Family at the Oncenter Carrier Theater this spring. Students plan to scarily delight you with their own version of this famous American family musical. Please join us as we meet Wednesday Addams' new love, Lucas, his family and the adventure that plays out on a stormy evening created by none-other than the creepy yet loveable Uncle Fester and the famous Addams Family Ancestors. Watch as Morticia and Gomez deal with the drama of their daughter growing up and how this family comes together for the sake of young love.
Due to this year's ongoing renovation projects, they are presenting this ghoulish production at The Oncenter Carrier Theater. Show times are Thursday, March 12th at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 13th at 7:30pm and Saturday March 14th at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm. The Oncenter Carrier Theater is located at 421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse NY 13202. Parking is available throughout downtown Syracuse. The Oncenter has a parking garage and open lot located at 800 S. State Street just a few blocks from the theater entrance. Ticket prices for adults are $10 each. Senior citizens and children may attend at the reduced rate of $7 each. Tickets are available to purchase in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse NY 13202) or online via Ticketmaster.com. For further information, contact Lisa Spereno at Lspereno@phoenixcsd.org.
The Addams Family is presented though special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights worldwide, 1180 Avenue of Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 (www.theatricalrights.com).
The John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club gives students a chance to act, sing, dance, and express their creativity! Participating in Drama Club gets students involved in their local community outreaches and with volunteer projects, and school fundraisers. Each year our club produces two shows; a fall play and a spring musical. To keep with up our current productions please visit http://jcbdramaclub.weebly.com/.
Cast List
PRINCIPALS and Supporting:
Gomez Addams Alan Merrill
Morticia Addams Zaya Koegel
Wednesday Addams Brittany Ingoldby
Lucas Beineke Garrett Strang
Malcolm (Mal) Beineke Aidan Trumble
Alice Beineke Haley Bowersox
Uncle Fester Jonah Hawthorne
Grandma Sophia Trinca
Pugsley Addams Emmet Fatcheric
Lurch Stephen Beal
Ancestors (singing / dancing ensemble)
Izzy Allen Chloe Calkins Hannah Charleston Grace Calkins
Allison Grabowski Ashleigh Besaw Hannah Matlock Mary Crandall
Lily Roberts Maggie LaPine Jena Klimaszewski Hannah McArthur
Izzy Stacy Adrianna Brechheimer Mackenzie Chetney Charity Frantz
Lana Brown Natalie Brown Sheriden Southworth Tateum Patnode
Alex Bell Jackson Butler Mattie Hunt
Alex Thomas Ben Hess
Riley Huntley Dominic Germain
STAGE CREW
Stage Manager - Aiden Southworth
Sound Tech - Darren Fischel
Light Tech - Conner Borst and Connor Calkins
PIT PERFORMERS
Sydney Burnell - Flute
Thomas Uhl - Trumpet
Sierra Harris - Clarinet
Virginia Bednarski - Trumpet
Alicia Durst - Violin
Hailey Goudy - Clarinet
Sarah Andrews - Alto/Tenor Sax
Sarah Thorn - Bass Clarinet