THE SPOUSE WHISPERER, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER And More Announced At The Oncenter

The Onecenter has announced the addition of four new shows to its event line-up! See full details below!

The Spouse Whisperer - Home For The Holidays

Saturday, November 30, 2019

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

'Tis the season & you can't miss the WORLD PREMIERE of The Spouse Whisperer - Home for the Holidays , the hilarious holiday sequel of The Spouse Whisperer is coming to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on November 30th at 7:30pm.

Presented by The Oncenter in association with Entertainment Events, Inc., award-winning comedian, Mark Cordes, follows up his critically acclaimed one-man show, The Spouse Whisperer, with this hysterical twist on love & the holidays. This is the comical look at our relationship with that special someone in our lives during the craziest time of the year: The Holidays! The Spouse Whisperer will answer the questions of "Why is it the women buy and wrap the gifts?" "Where is the best place to find men on Christmas Eve?" "Whose in laws are allowed to stay the night, and which relatives will never be invited to stay the night?" The Spouse Whisperer - Home For The Holidays is part hilarious comedy and part survival guide to the holidays! Don't miss the world premiere of this show right here in Syracuse, NY!

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Tickets range from $35 - $45, additional fees may apply.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Monday, December 30, 2019

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

A unique and joyful holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of Hip Hop's founding fathers.

Through this remixed and reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10am. Tickets will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Tickets range from $37 - $67, additional fees may apply.

Champions Of Magic

Friday, January 10

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. With more than 30 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'.

The Champions Of Magic team presents incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Ticket Range: $25.00 - $85.00, additional fees may apply.

Harlem Globetrotters

Sunday, February 23, 2020

The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, "Pushing the Limits" to Syracuse, NY. Don't miss your chance to get up close and personal with a star-stuffed roster including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George*. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a kind experience putting a new spin on family time. You won't want to miss these memories worth repeating, so get your tickets today! *Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 16th at 10am. Tickets will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Tickets range from $20 - $105, additional fees may apply.

Coming Up At The Oncenter!

Assisted Living: The Musical - Oct. 17-20

· Syracuse Crunch Home Opener vs. Charlotte Checkers - Oct. 19

· Syracuse Opera presents Cosi fan tutte Oct. 18 & 20

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death - Oct. 22

Syracuse City Ballet Presents Dracula - Oct. 25 & 26

FOCL Lecture Series: Amor Towles - Oct. 29

Old Dominion's Make it Sweet Tour - Nov. 9

Dream Theater - Nov. 9

A Day to Remember: The Degenerates Tour - Nov. 12

FOCL Lecture Series: Tommy Orange - Nov. 12

Russian Theatre Ballet's Swan Lake - Nov. 13

MILF Life Crisis - Nov. 15

The Spouse Whisperer - Home For The Holidays - Nov. 30

*World Premiere

Syracuse City Ballet presents The Nutcracker - Nov. 30 - Dec. 1

Dasher's Magical Gift - Dec. 7

The Elf on the Shelf *A Christmas Musical - Dec. 8

Double Dare Live! - Dec. 10

National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine presents Romeo & Juliet - Dec. 11

Disney On Ice Presents Celebrate Memories - Dec. 12-15

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - Dec. 15

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker - Dec. 20

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Dec. 30

Champions Of Magic - Jan. 10

Girls Night Out - Jan. 18

Harlem Globetrotters - Feb. 23

Celtic Woman - Mar. 22





