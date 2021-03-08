Submissions For The Down To Clown Festival Are Open

After years of wanting to make this happen, one of Sour Grapes Productions team dreams is finally going to be a reality - the Down to Clown Festival is officially on, and submissions are open!

While yes, the word "clown" is right there, we're not stuffy about it. Are you a SAD clown? A comedian? Is your show a laugh riot? Does your piece include clowning but you wouldn't specifically call yourself a clown? Are you the clown's evil counterpart, a mime? Something else? Sour Grapes is Down to Clown with ALL y'all.

Applications will be open February 20th - April 10th. This year's festival will run May 23rd - June 5th. Unless something drastically changes (which would be great! That would mean the virus is getting stamped out!), this will be a predominantly-online festival, with the option to do a hybrid performance in front of minimal audience members while simultaneously being streamed out to a virtual audience.

Sour Grapes Productions has produced 49 productions since 2014, and have dived head-first into the virtual theater world so you will be in good hands. They recently won four Young-Howze Theatre Awards: Non-Profit Theatre of the Year, Screen Manager of the Year (Genny Yosco, co-founder of Sour Grapes Productions and curator of the Down to Clown Festival), Long-Form Zoom Play of the Year (im ur hamlet., written and directed by Genny Yosco; this production also won Best of the Fest at the 2020 Hartford Fringe Festival), and Comedic Performance of the Year (Chris Weigandt, co-founder of Sour Grapes Productions, for her performance in im ur hamlet.). In 2020, Sour Grapes Productions adapted their summer Shakespeare festival into an online format, which received rave reviews and was viewed by an international audience.

To submit to this year's Down to Clown Festival, click here to visit the Sour Grapes Productions website.