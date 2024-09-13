Spotlight: BOY FROM OZ at OFC Creations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OFC Creations Theatre Center presents, for the first time in Upstate New York, the exciting Broadway in Brighton season opener, The Boy From Oz, running September 12-29, 2024.

Blake McIver Ewing, well known for playing Waldo in The Little Rascals and as Derek in ABC’s Full House, will star as Peter Allen, with Tony Award Nominee, Marcia Mitzman Gaven, well-known Broadway actress, starring as Judy Garland. Ewing and Gaven will reunite on stage after originally performing together almost 30 years ago in the 1997 World Premiere production of Ragtime in Los Angeles.

From humble beginnings growing up and singing in country pubs throughout the Australian outback, Peter Allen’s career took off without warning after being discovered and taken under the mentorship of Judy Garland. As her opening act, Peter relocated to New York City and was introduced to Judy’s daughter, his future wife, Liza Minnelli.

Peter Allen rose to international stardom in the 1980s, best known for his hits including ‘I Honestly Love You,’ ‘Best That You Can Do,’ ‘Not The Boy Next Door,’ ‘Everything Old Is New Again,’ and the show stopping, ‘I Go to Rio.’ From winning an Oscar, to selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia, Peter struggled through divorce, heartbreak, failure, and navigating through the unknowns of the AIDS epidemic. Under the direction of OFC’s owner and artistic director, Eric Vaughn Johnson,

The Boy From Oz will be performed for the first time in New York state since the 2003 Tony Award winning Broadway production, which starred Hugh Jackman as Peter Allen. Ewing and Gaven will lead the professional cast at OFC Creations, including regional and equity actors.

