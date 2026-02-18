Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals 2026 NY City Ballet Season

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026 NEW YORK CITY BALLET (NYCB) residency from July 8-11 as part of its celebratory 60th anniversary season. The residency will feature the full-length story ballet A Midsummer’s Night Dream, which was the first performance presented on the SPAC stage at the venue’s grand opening in July 1966; George Balanchine’s romantic masterpiece Serenade; Jerome Robbins’ Opus 19/The Dreamer, set to Prokofiev’s feverish concerto; and a new work by NYCB Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, which will have its world premiere as part of NYCB’s 2026 Spring Gala. Described by The New York Times as “the foremost creative ballet troupe in the world,” New York City Ballet will bring its roster of more than 90 dancers under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director Andrew Litton.

“As SPAC celebrates its 60th anniversary season, our historic partnership with New York City Ballet feels more meaningful than ever,” said Elizabeth Sobol, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “The return of A Midsummer Night’s Dream—the very first performance presented on the SPAC stage in 1966—brings us beautifully full circle, honoring the legacy that has shaped this venue for six decades. From this beloved story ballet and enduring masterpieces by Balanchine and Robbins to an exciting new work by Tiler Peck, this residency reflects the extraordinary range of artistry that makes NYCB’s annual summer home at SPAC truly one of a kind.”

Returning in celebration of SPAC’s 60th anniversary and its historic partnership with New York City Ballet is A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Balanchine’s full-length adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most cherished comedies. Inspired by the music of Mendelssohn, Balanchine captures the play’s infinite colors: the bumbling comedy of the Rude Mechanicals, the feisty feuding between Titania and Oberon, the romantic confusion of the young lovers chasing each other through the Athenian forest, and of course the mischief-making Puck – in a ballet of myriad pleasures. Featuring a large cast of children from the Capital Region, A Midsummer Night’s Dream was the first wholly original full-length ballet Balanchine created in America and is one of the most popular ballets in NYCB’s repertoire.

Highlighting the season are two performances dedicated to works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, and NYCB Principal Dancer Tiler Peck. The program opens with Serenade, the first original ballet George Balanchine created in America, and one of New York City Ballet’s signature works. Returning to SPAC for the first time since 2008 is Jerome Robbins’ Opus 19/ The Dreamer. Originally choreographed in 1979 for Mikhail Baryshnikov and Patricia McBride, the ballet for 14 dancers is set to Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, which has become one of the most beloved works for violin in the classical repertoire.

Closing the program is the SPAC premiere of a new work by NYCB Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, her second commission for New York City Ballet, which will have its world premiere at the Company’s Spring Gala in May 2026. The work will be set to Édouard Lalo’s score Symphonie Espagnole in D Minor, with costumes designed by Robert Perdziola, and lighting designed by Brandon Stirling Baker.

Widely recognized as one of the most versatile artists of her generation, Peck made her choreographic debut at the Vail Dance Festival in 2018 and choreographed her first piece for NYCB Concerto for Two Pianos during the 2024 Winter Season. She has also choreographed for Boston Ballet, and for her curated evening Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends at New York City Center, which has toured to Sadler’s Wells in London, where it will return in March 2026. She choreographed for the feature film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and has choreographed and appeared in the TV series Tiny Pretty Things and Ray Donovan. She also curated the program BalletNOW for the Los Angeles Music Center, which is captured in the feature documentary film Ballet Now, and is the subject of PBS's Great Performances documentary, Suspending Time. As a dancer she has performed and originated featured roles in an array of works from New York City Ballet’s vast repertory, with additional credits spanning across Broadway, television, and film.

“We love returning to our summer home every year, and for this 60th anniversary season, the performances feel especially significant,” said New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan. “We’re bringing a range of beautiful works that span our repertory – including masterpieces from our founding choreographers and a thrilling new premiere from our very own Tiler Peck. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of our most treasured ballets, and with its deep connection to SPAC we are happy to be able bring it to Saratoga audiences for this milestone year. Performing the ballet in Saratoga, surrounded by the beautiful park and in the open air, is always a special treat for the entire Company, and we are thrilled, once again, to have dozens of young students from the local area join us onstage for these special performances.”

In an effort to increase access to these performances, SPAC will once again offer special promotional ticket programs exclusive to the New York City Ballet residency. As part of this initiative, SPAC will continue its “$40 under 40” ticket offer, inviting individuals up to 40 years old to enjoy $40 tickets inside the amphitheater. To make access to world-class performance more affordable for families, SPAC will continue two special promotions including a $99 Family Four Pack, which includes four amphitheater seats, and an expansion of its “Kids in Free” program, co-presented by CDPHP and Fenimore Asset Management. The program, which currently allows children 12 and under free access on the lawn with an accompanying adult and 50% off amphitheater tickets will extend to kids ages 16 and under for New York City Ballet performances. Visit the Ways to Save page on spac.org for all offers, discounts and exclusions.

Tickets will be available beginning on February 16 at 10 a.m. for members (tiered by level) and on February 25 at 10 a.m. for the general public.