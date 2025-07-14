SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL to Set Sail at Bridge Street Theatre This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY will welcome the world premiere of South: A Nautical Musical from July 24 through August 3, 2025.

With book, music, and lyrics by Carmen Borgia and direction and choreography by Timothy Dakin-Dunn, South follows a whimsically adventurous voyage across oceans, islands, and emotional territory. The production features an 8-piece live band and an ensemble of local and New York-based performers.

"This casting process was fascinating — every single one of these actors walked into the room and just popped with electricity," said director Timothy Dakin-Dunn. "We saw so many talented folks, but this cast? These folks are funny. And smart. And deeply thoughtful performers. And the voices — I'm talking Broadway-quality vocals all day long! I'm honestly a little afraid we're going to blow the roof off Bridge Street Theatre!

Julia Chen Myers stars as Arabella, alongside Lee Hollis Bussie* as Wheeler, Álvaro Medina as Hurley, Richard Koons* as Captain Spar, M'Lanie Hunter* as Queen Margaret / Tango Dancer / Ensemble, Alison Davy as Luisa / Accordion, Jay Kerr as Pym / Piano, Johnny Martinez as Ucello / Tango Dancer / Ensemble, Sarah Von Egypt as Ensemble / Arabella U/S, Allegra Coons as Ensemble / Assistant Director, and Magnus Bush as Pirate Captain / Ensemble.

*Members of Actors' Equity Association

The cast represents a range of communities across New York including Catskill, Poughkeepsie, Lexington, Croton-on-Hudson, Warwick, Haines Falls, Saratoga Springs, Salem, Queens, and Syracuse.

Audiences can expect original choreography, live music, inventive staging, and a story filled with heart and humor.

Performance Details

Dates: July 24 – August 3, 2025

Showtimes: Thursdays–Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Tickets and more information: bridgest.org