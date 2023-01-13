Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Renowned Pianist Philip Edward Fisher to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at Proctors

Fisher’s first accompaniment with SSO was during their 20-21 virtual concert season in which he was featured in the “Back to Basics” program.

Jan. 13, 2023  

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra returns to the MainStage at Proctors at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 with internationally renowned pianist Philip Edward Fisher in Mozart's "Piano Concerto in D Minor," along with Rossini's "Overture to the Barber of Seville," Salieri's Sinfonia in D Major and Brahms "Variations on a Theme by Haydn."


Fisher's first accompaniment with SSO was during their 20-21 virtual concert season in which he was featured in the "Back to Basics" program.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Schenectady to perform with the Symphony and Maestro Glen Cortese again this month!" said Fisher. "My first appearance with the orchestra was actually one of my very first performances during the COVID crisis... so I am particularly excited to return and play for a live audience. As enjoyable and fulfilling as the virtual concert was, there is simply nothing that can replace the thrill of making music for a live audience!"

When asked about what audiences can expect from this upcoming concert, Fisher said "This is a wonderful program and, although it is centered around the 'great classicists,' the audience will get a true taste of the move towards romanticism and the way in which each of these great composers influenced the music that would follow them."

Tickets are on sale now, and are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204. Box office hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tickets are also available online at www.proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.




Phoenix Festival: Live Arts Hudson Valley Awarded State Grant to Support 2023 Event Photo
Phoenix Festival: Live Arts Hudson Valley Awarded State Grant to Support 2023 Event
On the heels of a successful 2022 launch, the Phoenix Festival: Live Arts Hudson Valley has been awarded an $86,000 grant from Empire State Development's Division of Tourism, through the state's Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
News Anchor and Reporter Jen Maxfield To Hold Book Signing And Meet & Greet Event In W Photo
News Anchor and Reporter Jen Maxfield To Hold Book Signing And Meet & Greet Event In West Nyack 
Jewish Community Center of Rockland County welcomes Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for a book talk about, “More After the Break,” on Monday, March 13.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month Photo
ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month
Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.

More Hot Stories For You


Phoenix Festival: Live Arts Hudson Valley Awarded State Grant to Support 2023 EventPhoenix Festival: Live Arts Hudson Valley Awarded State Grant to Support 2023 Event
January 12, 2023

On the heels of a successful 2022 launch, the Phoenix Festival: Live Arts Hudson Valley has been awarded an $86,000 grant from Empire State Development's Division of Tourism, through the state's Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next MonthESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month
January 11, 2023

Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.
Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah To Depart In 2023Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah To Depart In 2023
January 9, 2023

Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah, who began her career with Redhouse in 2014, announced to the Board of Directors that she has accepted the position of Executive Director for Corporate and Foundation Relations at North Carolina State University, beginning in February 2023 and will soon be leaving her post at Redhouse.
Arc Stages Presents THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA?Arc Stages Presents THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA?
January 9, 2023

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents The Goat or, Who Is Syliva? by Edward Albee, for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.
Touring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentine's Day Cabaret At Fort Salem TheaterTouring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentine's Day Cabaret At Fort Salem Theater
January 6, 2023

Fort Salem Theater recently announced a one-night-only special event to take place on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th at 7:30PM.
share