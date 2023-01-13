Renowned Pianist Philip Edward Fisher to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at Proctors

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra returns to the MainStage at Proctors at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 with internationally renowned pianist Philip Edward Fisher in Mozart's "Piano Concerto in D Minor," along with Rossini's "Overture to the Barber of Seville," Salieri's Sinfonia in D Major and Brahms "Variations on a Theme by Haydn."



Fisher's first accompaniment with SSO was during their 20-21 virtual concert season in which he was featured in the "Back to Basics" program.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Schenectady to perform with the Symphony and Maestro Glen Cortese again this month!" said Fisher. "My first appearance with the orchestra was actually one of my very first performances during the COVID crisis... so I am particularly excited to return and play for a live audience. As enjoyable and fulfilling as the virtual concert was, there is simply nothing that can replace the thrill of making music for a live audience!"

When asked about what audiences can expect from this upcoming concert, Fisher said "This is a wonderful program and, although it is centered around the 'great classicists,' the audience will get a true taste of the move towards romanticism and the way in which each of these great composers influenced the music that would follow them."

Tickets are on sale now, and are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204. Box office hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tickets are also available online at www.proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.