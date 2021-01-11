Registration For USITT21 Virtually Anywhere Now Open

USITT has opened registration for its 61st Annual Conference & Stage Expo, which will be held virtually March 8-12, 2021.

It's never been easier to attend USITT! The online event encourages a global audience and makes attending easier than ever before and lets all participants expand their networks across the world.

This brand-new experience will not just be another online meeting! The Institute is working to take the very best ideas from virtual gatherings and finding new ways to bring the networking, job seeking, and learning that people want and transform those things into a dynamic, nimble, and fun format that brings the value that folks have come to expect from USITT.

USITT understands how hard the live entertainment industry has been hit during this pandemic, so it has tried to make this Conference as cost-effective as possible.

REGISTRATION COSTS:

$50 for Student or Early Career USITT Members

$100 for USITT Members

$150 for Non-Members



In addition, anyone who deferred their registration from the cancelled event in 2020 can use their deferred credit to pay for this event - as well as any other USITT offering including memberships, merchandise, and other event registration. After using a portion of their credit to register for USITT21, credit holders may choose to donate the remainder of their credit back to the Institute. This donation will continue to help USITT provide important resources to the industry.

This is going to be quite an exciting event. USITT21 - Virtually Anywhere provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to engage a global audience in deep thinking about the industry, bring even more focused interaction between exhibitors and participants than ever, and educate ourselves about how the industry might function in the future in a new format. We're also going to have a lot of fun.

Details on specific session offerings, keynote speakers, Conference events, and other information will be released as it becomes available between now and the opening of USITT21 - Virtually Anywhere on March 8.

Registration includes five full days of education, opportunities for connection and interaction with friends, colleagues, and peers, plenty of time to explore the exciting world of the virtual Stage Expo, and a wide variety of immersive, interactive and entertaining experiences during the Conference day.

Best of all, registration gives participants exclusive access to all recorded Conference content for a full six months* and participants can revisit sessions that they attended or review recordings of sessions that they've missed.

Be sure to register today at www.usitt.org/registration - and let friends and colleagues know about USITT21 - Virtually Anywhere, March 8-12, 2021.