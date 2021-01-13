Redhouse Announces Winners of it's New Works Festival

Redhouse Art's Center has announced the two plays that will take part in this year's New Works Festival. The first is "Esmeranda's Gift (Or How to Make a Crossword Puzzle and Solve Your Life.)" by Donna Hoke and the second is "Repair of the World" by Paul Sambol.

Both of these winners will receive a 2 week developmental workshops and each will work with its own Director. Broadway Veteran Actor, Writer and Director Hunter Foster will direct "Esmeranda's Gift (Or How to Make a Crossword Puzzle and Solve Your Life.)" and Redhouse favorite Actor and Director Temar Underwood will direct "Repair of the World. "We had a lot of great submissions this year, and we could have gone with several of them. I was really impressed with how well crafted the submissions were, plus they all had something important to say. The ones we chose stood out not only in how well they told a story, but their uniqueness," stated Director Hunter Foster.

Now that winners have been chosen the playwrights will have access to the Redhouse creative teams and be provided top level local actors for the reading. All rehearsals will take place remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions and the plays will be performed as a reading via live stream airing on Redhouse's Facebook Live and Your Tube.

Below are the performance dates and times:

"Esmeranda's Gift (Or How to Make a Crossword Puzzle and Solve Your Life.)" Performance February 12 at 7PM (on Facebook Live and Youtube)

"Repair of the World" Performance

February 13 at 7PM (on Facebook Live and Youtube)

Each show will be followed by a talkback with the writers, cast and creative team. The shows will be free and open to the public for viewing and any money raised will be to benefit Redhouse Arts Center. For more information or questions regarding the New Works Festival, call the Redhouse Box Office at (315) 362-2785 or visit the website at theredhouse.org.