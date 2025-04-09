Razor-Sharp Company's SWEENEY TODD Begins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater to present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street from April 25 through May 4, 2025, delivering Stephen Sondheim’s iconic tale of vengeance and madness to the stage in a chilling new production.

Helmed by director James Alexander, who also stars as the infamous barber after performing in Indiana’s Derby Dinner Playhouse production last season. Alexander is joined onstage by his fiancée, Molly Waters, as Mrs. Lovett. The dynamic duo are recognized by Fort Salem audiences for their past appearances in The Rocky Horror Show and Beethoven: Live in Concert. Tickets are on sale now.

The principal cast also features Keith DuBois as the earnest sailor Anthony Hope, Jenna Wilkinson as the innocent and imprisoned Johanna, Travis Barone as the menacing Judge Turpin, Will Heatley as the oily Beadle Bamford, Meghan DiMeglio as the mysterious Beggar Woman, Charlie Palmer as the loyal Tobias Ragg, and Rory Alexa as the flamboyant Adolfo Pirelli. The ensemble includes Kelly Sienkiewicz (who also understudies Mrs. Lovett), Maureen Cossey (Beggar Woman understudy), Kim Crossway, Katherine Beaulac, Kason Mulderry (Pirelli understudy), Liam Reynolds, Rowan T. Breen, and Michael Bertone as Fogg.

Music direction is by Jessica FitzSisti, with choreography by Kelly Sienkiewicz. The electrifying score will be brought to life by a live band featuring Robert Ackerman on percussion, Jessica FitzSisti on piano, Peter FitzSisti on trumpet, Lydia Flynn on reeds, Jessica Bowen on violin, and Kindle Young on cello. The creative team also includes Assistant Director Siobhan Shea, Stage Manager Mel Magri, Lighting Designer Laura Darling, Sound Designer Rowan T. Breen, Sound Board Operator Natalie Gallagher, Properties Designer Molly Waters, Costume Designer Rory Alexa, Assistant Costume Designer Michael Bertone, and Resident Scenic Designer Charles J. I. Krawczyk. The production is produced by Fort Salem Theater’s Executive and Artistic Director, Kyle West.

A timeless, Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Sweeney Todd explores themes of justice, obsession, and the razor-thin line between good and evil. Audiences can expect a darkly dazzling blend of horror, humor, and unforgettable music, with standout numbers like “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” “Johanna,” and “A Little Priest.”

Tickets range from $20 to $36 and are available now at FortSalem.com or by contacting the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200. Additional upcoming FST events include Kinky Boots (June 20-July 6), Newsies Jr (July 31-April 1), and Tick, Tick...Boom! (August 8-August 17), among others.The box office is open for in-person purchases Mondays and Tuesdays from 1PM–5PM, or two hours before each performance while tickets last.

