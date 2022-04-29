Proctors Collaborative Features the Next Batch of Shows Coming to Schenectady This May

Proctors Collaborative is excited to feature the next block of upcoming shows coming to Schenectady and Saratoga Springs.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Press tickets may be available, contact Jessica Sims jsims@proctors.org. They will be processed in the order they are received.

Coming to Proctors, Schenectady:

Schenectady Symphony Orchestra - Heroes, Heroines and a Red Violin

3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. MainStage at Proctors

"Heroes, Heroines, and a Red Violin" asks the question, what do Napoleon, Scheherazade, and a Red Violin have in common? You'll have to join us to find out.

Berus in the Woods

6:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. The Addy at Proctors

Quintocracy, the Capital Region's premiere woodwind quintet, presents Berus in the Woods by Alex Ford, in collaboration with Electric City Puppets. This short, family-friendly production combines shadow puppetry and chamber music to bring to life the story of a trickster snake.

Ernie Pyle: Live from the Front

2 p.m. Saturday, May 28. GE Theatre at Proctors

Rick Plummer puts his heart and soul into bringing Ernie Pyle to life and immersing his audience in the realities of World War II. A special performance to benefit local veterans and the Capital Region Veterans Memorial Legacy Project.

Coming to Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs:

One Night in Memphis

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6. The Great Hall at UPH

One Night in Memphis is a rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950's rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band.

Caffe Lena Presents: An Evening with Josh Ritter

7 p.m. Sunday, May 8. The Great Hall at UPH

Josh Ritter is known for his distinctive Americana style and narrative lyrics. In 2006, he was named one of the "100 Greatest Living Songwriters" by Paste magazine.

The Mark Lettieri Group

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The Great Hall at UPH

Proficient in a multitude of styles, Mark Lerrieri records and performs in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major-label artists. He also composes and produces original instrumental music under his own name.