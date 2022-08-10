Proctors Announces On-Sale Dates For Next Group Of Shows

Proctors in Schenectady is announcing a new batch of shows going on sale in the coming months. With this next group of shows on sale, there's something for everyone! Science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few great shows for kids, too! Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday- Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at Proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.

Ancient Aliens Live

7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, MainStage at Proctors

ON SALE: Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m.

Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth is a live, in-person experience celebrating the long-running program Ancient Aliens on the HISTORY Channel. Join this ninety-minute interactive conversation featuring ancient astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, author David Childress, and investigative mythologist, William Henry as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, and pave for us the long road to disclosure. This event will explore questions as old as the planet itself: have extraterrestrials visited our planet, are they here now, and when will they reveal themselves?

7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, MainStage at Proctors

ON SALE: Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m.

Armed with only their wits, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage and they're...Scared Scriptless. Prepare to laugh yourself senseless as improv comedy masterminds Colin & Brad must make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever you, the fans, suggest! You just might also get to join in on the fun on stage. It's a hilarious comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of 'Whose Line!' How the heck do they do it? We don't know either! Don't miss the best duo in improv, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, in their wildly entertaining Scared Scriptless Tour.

Northeast Ballet's The Nutcracker

10 a.m. on Friday, December 2, MainStage at Proctors

ON SALE: Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

From its radiant score to its comforting sense of tradition during a festive season, The Nutcracker is the perfect holiday entertainment! With the Sugar Plum Fairy and live horse and carriage, this narrated version of The Nutcracker is a wonderful introduction to the magical world of ballet created especially for schools.

It's a Jazzy Christmas

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, GE Theatre at Proctors

ON SALE: Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and It's a Jazzy Christmas has all your favorite holiday songs! This show will feature the music of Vince Guaraldi, made famous in the Peanuts holiday specials. Wrapped in the theme of a 1940s radio drama, the concert takes the audience on a holiday ride through decades of great classic music and fun radio serial interludes. Get ready to have a jolly laugh or two. It's a Jazzy Christmas is the perfect concert to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts

7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, MainStage at Proctors

ON SALE: Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...

Winnie the Pooh

6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, MainStage at Proctors

ON SALE: Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their beloved friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh...and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Baby Shark Live!: the Christmas Show

6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, MainStage at Proctors

ON SALE: Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m.

This holiday experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures in the jungle and under the sea, exploring shapes, colors, numbers and more. Enjoy hit songs including "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," and "Monkey Banana Dance," as well as holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells," "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and more!